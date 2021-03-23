BOE Report

Petro Viking announces listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Calgary, Alberta Petro Viking Energy Inc. (“Petro Viking” or the “Company”) (CNSX:VIK.CN) is very pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and begun trading on the CSE as of March 5, 2021 under the ticker symbol “VIK.

Gregory Doucette, Chief Executive Officer of the Company said, “I am very excited to share this announcement as it represents a significant milestone for the Company and its shareholders. A special thanks to our shareholders for their support and confidence as well as our team and advisors for their efforts.”

For further information, please contact Lars Glimhagen, CFO or Peter Nesveda, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Investor relations.

Email: lars@petroviking.ca

 peter@intuitiveaustralia.com.au

