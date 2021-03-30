Iron Horse Group Inc. & AG Sandman Ltd. joint venture agreement













Iron Horse Group Inc. is proud to announce the formation of a new First Nations joint venture partnership with AG Sandman Ltd. Our strategic goal is to pursue opportunities all over Western Canada. Our focus will always remain on providing the highest quality of products and services, with a priority on the safety of our employees & clients with respect for the environment.

Iron Horse Group Inc. is an Indigenous-owned, proud member company of the Dene Tha’ First Nations specializing in aboriginal consultation, project management, water treating, and specialty chemicals. Our focus is on the promotion of local communities and their people working together with industry in an environmentally respectful way.

AG Sandman is an ever-growing Frac Sand Trucking and storage provider, operating primarily in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. AG Sandman has built our company on customer expectations and service. With that, we continue to increase our product offering to include sand transfer services (Telebelts), management, and scaled on-site sand storage. We continue to pride ourselves on our outstanding safety record.

Our partnership enhances both Iron Horse Group and AG Sandman Ltd. service offerings to industry and will provide the highest value to our clients.

We look forward to engaging industry and our communities with this new partnership. If you are interested in learning more about partnerships with Indigenous-owned companies, or A.G. Sandman, please contact us via the information below.

Randy Danais

CEO

Iron Horse Group Inc.

(780) 868-5220

randy@ironhorsegrp.com

Darryl Wiebe

President

Iron Horse Group Inc.

(403) 874-5524

darryl@ironhorsegrp.com

Grant Patterson

AG Sandman Ltd.

Office: (403) 347-2008

Cell: (780) 914-3647

grant@agsandman.com