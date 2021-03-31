Hillcrest Petroleum begins trading on Canadian Securities Exchange under new symbol “HEAT”













VANCOUVER, B.C. – TheNewswire – March 31, 2021 – Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (CNSX:HEAT.CN) (OTC:HLRTF) (FRA:7HI.F) (“Hillcrest” or the “Company”) today announced that, further to its news release dated March 29, 2021, the Company is now approved and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) trading under the new symbol “HEAT”.

Hillcrest’s move to the CSE signals an increased focus on the Company’s mission to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy and advance the Company’s technology portfolio. Investment in electric machine control software IP and further exploration and development of commercial applications in electric vehicles, motors and power generators among other systems remains a key area for the Company.

“As global demand for clean energy sources continues to grow, our aim is to take a first-mover approach with IP development and create the conditions and capacity to get these innovations into the real world,” said Hillcrest CEO, Don Currie. “The entrepreneurial culture found within the CSE provides us with greater freedom to make these moves, and our momentum is only increasing. As our plans to innovate with greater velocity unfold, we’ll be working hard to drive the type of transformative change needed to meet our goals.”

About the Company

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. intends to be a leader in the transformation of the energy sector in Canada and throughout the world. The Company, in addition to the production of oil from the West Hazel asset, is adding clean energy technologies that help unlock efficiencies and maximize performance of electric systems and machines. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power the future. Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. is publicly traded and currently listed on the CSE under the symbol “HEAT”, on the OTCQB Venture Market as “HLRTF” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “7HI.F”.