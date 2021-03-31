BOE Report

Hillcrest Petroleum begins trading on Canadian Securities Exchange under new symbol “HEAT”

VANCOUVER, B.C. – TheNewswire – March 31, 2021 – Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (CNSX:HEAT.CN) (OTC:HLRTF) (FRA:7HI.F) (“Hillcrest” or the “Company”) today announced that, further to its news release dated March 29, 2021, the Company is now approved and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) trading under the new symbol “HEAT”.

Hillcrest’s move to the CSE signals an increased focus on the Company’s mission to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy and advance the Company’s technology portfolio. Investment in electric machine control software IP and further exploration and development of commercial applications in electric vehicles, motors and power generators among other systems remains a key area for the Company.

“As global demand for clean energy sources continues to grow, our aim is to take a first-mover approach with IP development and create the conditions and capacity to get these innovations into the real world,” said Hillcrest CEO, Don Currie. “The entrepreneurial culture found within the CSE provides us with greater freedom to make these moves, and our momentum is only increasing. As our plans to innovate with greater velocity unfold, we’ll be working hard to drive the type of transformative change needed to meet our goals.”

About the Company

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. intends to be a leader in the transformation of the energy sector in Canada and throughout the world. The Company, in addition to the production of oil from the West Hazel asset, is adding clean energy technologies that help unlock efficiencies and maximize performance of electric systems and machines. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power the future. Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. is publicly traded and currently listed on the CSE under the symbol “HEAT”, on the OTCQB Venture Market as “HLRTF” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “7HI.F”.

Advisories & Contact

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Donald Currie

Chief Executive Officer and Director

CONTACT INFORMATION

Don Currie
Tel: +1-604-609-0006

Toll-free:  1-855-609-0006

dcurrie@hillcrestpetroleum.com

www.hillcrestpetroleum.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

29dk2902l