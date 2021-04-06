ARC Resources closes strategic Montney combination with Seven Generations

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation about current expectations about the future, based on certain assumptions made by ARC. Although ARC believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release is identified by words such as “expect”, “will”, “continue”, “target”, or similar expressions and includes suggestions of future outcomes, including statements about the characteristics of ARC following the completion of the Business Combination; the timing of issuing formal 2021 guidance for ARC on a post-Business Combination basis; the ability of ARC to generate free funds flow and the anticipated uses thereof; the timing of achieving ARC’s target range of net debt to annualized funds from operations; anticipated cost savings and synergies; the anticipated benefits stemming from the leadership and experience of ARC’s directors; ARC’s intentions to maintain a threshold level of female representation at the Board level; and the locations of ARC’s headquarters and field offices.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as ARC’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. ARC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to ARC and others that apply to the industry generally. Material factors or assumptions on which the forward-looking information in this news release include: ARC’s ability to successfully integrate the business of Seven Generations; access to sufficient capital to pursue any development plans; ARC’s ability to issue securities; the impacts the Business Combination may have on the current credit ratings of ARC; forecast commodity prices and other pricing assumptions; forecast production volumes based on business and market conditions; the accuracy of outlooks and projections contained herein; projected capital investment levels, the flexibility of capital spending plans, and associated sources of funding; achievement of further cost reductions and sustainability thereof; applicable royalty regimes, including expected royalty rates; future improvements in availability of product transportation capacity; opportunity for ARC to pay dividends and the approval and declaration of such dividends by the board of directors of ARC; cash flows, cash balances on hand, and access to the Credit Facility being sufficient to fund capital investments; foreign exchange rates; near-term pricing and continued volatility of the market; the ability of ARC’s existing pipeline commitments and financial hedge transactions to partially mitigate a portion of ARC’s risks against wider price differentials; estimates of quantities of oil, natural gas, and liquids from properties and other sources not currently classified as proved; accounting estimates and judgments; future use and development of technology and associated expected future results; ARC’s ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; the successful and timely implementation of capital projects or stages thereof; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet current and future obligations; estimated abandonment and reclamation costs, including associated levies and regulations applicable thereto; ARC’s ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; ARC’s ability to carry out transactions on the desired terms and within the expected timelines; forecast inflation and other assumptions inherent in the guidance of ARC; the retention of key properties; the continuance of existing tax, royalty, and regulatory regimes; the accuracy of the estimates of each of ARC’s and Seven Generations’ reserve volumes; ARC’s ability to access and implement all technology necessary to efficiently and effectively operate its assets; the ongoing impact of novel coronavirus COVID-19 (“COVID-19”) on commodity prices and the global economy; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the filings made by ARC with securities regulatory authorities.

The forward-looking information in this news release also includes financial outlooks and other related forward-looking information (including production and financial-related metrics) relating to ARC following the completion of the Business Combination, including the expectations of ARC regarding the impact of the Business Combination on free funds flow, net debt, production, and net debt to annualized funds from operations. Any financial outlook and forward-looking information contained in this news release regarding the prospective financial performance or financial position is based on reasonable assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action based on the assessment by Management of ARC of the relevant information that is currently available. These projections may also be considered to contain future-oriented financial information or a financial outlook. The actual results will likely vary from the amounts set forth herein and such variations may be material. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook and forward-looking information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. Such information was made as of the date of this news release and ARC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law.

The risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release, include: the ability of ARC to realize the anticipated benefits of, and synergies from, the Business Combination and the timing thereof; failure to achieve and sustain future cost reductions; the impacts of a changing risk profile and possible subjection to a credit rating review, which may result in a downgrade or negative outlook being assigned to ARC; the ability of ARC to pay dividends and the approval and declaration of such dividends by the board of directors of ARC; potential undisclosed liabilities unidentified during the due diligence process; the interpretation of the Business Combination by tax authorities; the success of business integration; the ability to access or implement some or all of the technology necessary to efficiently and effectively operate the assets and achieve expected future results; volatility of and other assumptions regarding commodity prices; the duration of the market downturn; a resurgence in cases of COVID-19, which has occurred in certain locations, and the possibility of which in other locations remains high and creates ongoing uncertainty that could result in restrictions to contain the virus being re-imposed or imposed on a more strict basis, including restrictions on movement and businesses; the extent to which COVID-19 impacts the global economy and harms commodity prices; the extent to which COVID-19 and fluctuations in commodity prices associated with COVID-19 impacts the business, results of operations, and financial condition, all of which will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and difficult to predict, including, but not limited to the duration and spread of the pandemic, its severity, the actions taken to contain COVID-19 or treat its impact, and how quickly economic activity normalizes; the success of new COVID-19 workplace policies and the ability of people to return to workplaces; continued liquidity being sufficient to sustain operations through a prolonged market downturn; the effectiveness of risk management programs, including the impact of derivative financial instruments, the success of hedging strategies, and the sufficiency of liquidity positions; product supply and demand; accuracy of share price and market capitalization assumptions; market competition, including from alternative energy sources; risks inherent in marketing operations, including credit risks, exposure to counterparties and partners, including ability and willingness of such parties to satisfy contractual obligations in a timely manner; the ability to maintain desirable net debt ratios; the ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital, generally, and on acceptable terms; the ability to finance growth and sustaining capital expenditures; changes in credit ratings; changes to dividend plans; the ability to utilize tax losses in the future; accuracy of reserves, future production, and future net revenue estimates; the potential for variation in the quality of the Montney formation; unanticipated results from exploration and development activities; accuracy of accounting estimates and judgments; the ability to replace and expand oil and gas reserves; potential requirements under applicable accounting standards for impairment or reversal of estimated recoverable amounts of some or all of assets or goodwill from time to time; the ability to maintain relationships with partners and to successfully manage and operate integrated businesses; reliability of assets including in order to meet production targets; potential disruption or unexpected technical difficulties in developing new products and manufacturing processes; the occurrence of unexpected events such as fires, severe weather conditions, explosions, blow-outs, equipment failures, transportation incidents, and other accidents or similar events; marketing margins; cost escalations, including inflationary pressures on operating expenses, including labour, materials, and increased insurance deductibles or premiums; potential failure of products to achieve or maintain acceptance in the market; risks associated with fossil fuel industry reputation and litigation related thereto; risks associated with technology and equipment, including potential cyberattacks; risks associated with climate change and assumptions relating thereto; the ability to secure adequate and cost effective product transportation including sufficient pipeline or alternate transportation, including to address any gaps caused by constraints in the pipeline system or storage capacity; availability of, and the ability to attract and retain, critical talent; possible failure to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; changes in labour relationships; changes in the regulatory framework in any of the locations in which ARC operates, including changes to the regulatory approval process and land-use designations, royalty, tax, environmental, greenhouse gas, carbon, climate change, and other laws or regulations, or changes to the interpretation of such laws and regulations, as adopted or proposed, the impact thereof and the costs associated with compliance; the expected impact and timing of various accounting pronouncements, rule changes, and standards; changes in general economic, market, and business conditions; the impact of production agreements among Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (“OPEC”) and non-OPEC members; political and economic conditions; the occurrence of unexpected events such as pandemics, war, terrorist threats, and the instability resulting therefrom; and risks associated with existing and potential future lawsuits, shareholder proposals, and regulatory actions.

Additional information about assumptions, risk factors, and uncertainties on which the forward-looking information is based and that could cause ARC’s actual results to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are described in the joint management information circular of ARC and Seven Generations dated March 1, 2021 and the documents incorporated by reference therein, which are available on ARC’s website at www.arcresources.com , as applicable, and on ARC’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and are incorporated by reference herein.

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

Natural gas volumes have been converted to boe on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”) to one barrel (“bbl”). Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil compared with natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency conversion ratio of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis is not an accurate reflection of value.

Advisory – Credit Ratings

Credit ratings are intended to provide investors with an independent measure of credit quality of an issue of securities. Credit ratings are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell securities and do not address the market price or suitability of a specific security for a particular investor. There is no assurance that any rating will remain in effect for any given period of time or that any rating will not be revised or withdrawn entirely by the rating agency in the future if, in its judgment, circumstances so warrant.

About ARC

ARC is the largest pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada’s largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations and leading ESG characteristics. ARC’s investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol ARX.

For further information about ARC Resources Ltd., please visit ARC’s website at www.arcresources.com or contact Investor Relations:

E-mail: IR@arcresources.com

Telephone: (403) 503-8600

Fax: (403) 509-6427

Toll Free: 1-888-272-4900

ARC Resources Ltd.

Suite 1200, 308 – 4th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 0H7 29dk2902l