Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces the strategic acquisition of Anegada Oil Corp., a leading Charlie Lake light-oil producer, for total net consideration of $494 million

Notes to Press Release

(1) Comprised of 6,500 bbl/d light and medium oil, 1,900 bbl/d NGL and 20,400 mcf/d natural gas (2) See “Non-IFRS Measures” (3) Comprised of 6,550 – 7200 bbl/d light and medium oil, 1,950 – 2,000 bbl/d NGL and 21,000 – 22,800 mcf/d natural gas (4) See “Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information” (5) Includes the effect of extensions for Q3 of 3,500 bbl/d ($48.91 US/bbl WTI) and Q4 of 3,000 bbl/d ($48.64 US/bbl WTI). (6) March 2021 comprised of 11,200 bbl/d light and medium oil, 4,400 bbl/d heavy oil, 2,100 bbl/d NGL and 49,800 mcf/d natural gas; Post-acquisition guidance comprised of 15,400 bbl/d light and medium oil, 4,400 bbl/day heavy oil, 3,000 bbl/d NGL and 61,200 mcf/d natural gas

Unit Cost Calculation. For the purpose of calculating unit costs, natural gas volumes have been converted to a boe using six thousand cubic feet equal to one barrel unless otherwise stated. A boe conversion ratio of 6:1 is based upon an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. This conversion conforms with National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”). Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation.

Reserves Disclosure. All reserves information in this press release relating to Assets are internally estimated by the Company’s internal qualified reserve evaluators prepared April 7, 2021 effective June 1, 2021 in accordance with NI 51-101 and the most recent publication of the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluations Handbook (“COGEH”). The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for the Acquisition may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all of Tamarack’s properties, due to the effects of aggregation.

All reserve references in this press release are “gross reserves”. Gross reserves are a company’s total working interest reserves before the deduction of any royalties payable by such company and before the consideration of such company’s royalty interests. It should not be assumed that the present worth of estimated future cash flow of net revenue presented herein represents the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. The recovery and reserve estimates of Tamarack’s crude oil, NGL and natural gas reserves, including those of the Assets, provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

Drilling Locations. This press release discloses drilling locations with respect to the Assets in three categories: (i) proved locations; (ii) probable locations; and (iii) unbooked locations. Proved locations and probable locations are derived from the Company’s internal reserves evaluation as prepared by a member of management who is a qualified reserves evaluator in accordance with NI 51-101 and the COGEH effective June 1, 2021 and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on the Company’s assumptions as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources. Of the total 224 (207.3 net) drilling locations identified herein, 72 (70.5 net) are proved locations, 6 (6.0 net) are probable locations and 146 (130.8 net) are unbooked locations. Unbooked locations have been identified by management as an estimation of Company’s multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information assuming completion of the Acquisition. Assuming completion of the Acquisition, there is no certainty that the Company will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations considered for future development will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations have been derisked by the drilling of existing wells by the Vendor in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Certain measures commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry referred to herein, including, “operating field netback”, “adjusted funds flow”, “free adjusted funds flow”, “free adjusted funds flow breakeven”, “sustaining capital”, “net debt” and “year-end net debt to Q4 annualized adjusted funds flow”, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies. These non-IFRS measures are further described and defined below. Such non-IFRS measures are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities, net earnings or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Please refer to the MD&A for additional information relating to Non-IFRS measures. The MD&A can be accessed either on Tamarack's website at www.tamarackvalley.ca or under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.