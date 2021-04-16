Canada’s weekly rig count down 7 to 60













Canada averaged 60 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 53% are drilling for natural gas, 38% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 7% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 78% in Alberta and 22% in BC.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 32%, Ensign Drilling with 19%, Nabors Drilling with 14%, Horizon Drilling with 7%, and Savanna Drilling with 6%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.