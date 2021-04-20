New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Apr. 20
|Project Manager
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Calgary
|Apr. 19
|Emissions Technologist
|Vertex
|Calgary
|Apr. 19
|Hot Oiler/Pressure Truck Operators
|Vertex
|Lac La Biche
|Apr. 19
|Field Operator
|ARC Resources
|Calgary
|Apr. 16
|Co-op Student – Facility Engineer
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Apr. 16
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 16
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Apr. 16
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Apr. 16
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Apr. 15
|Field Work Planner
|TC Energy
|Stettler
|Apr. 15
|Master Electrician
|Emergy Personnel Inc.
|Barrie
|Apr. 15
|Senior Quality Advisor
|ARC Resources
|Calgary
|Apr. 15
|Temporary Senior Analyst, Treasury
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Apr. 15
|Feedstock Contracts Specialist
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Apr. 14
|4th Class Power Engineer / Gas Plant Operator (Summer Relief)
|Roska DBO
|Drayton Valley
|Apr. 14
|Contract Field Operator
|Clearview Resources Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Apr. 14
|Planner / Scheduler (IAP P6)
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Apr. 13
|Environmental Specialist
|TC Energy
|Airdrie
|Apr. 13
|Intermediate Soil Specialist
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Apr. 13
|Plant Operator, 2nd Class PE
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Apr. 13
|Branch Representative/Receptionist
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Apr. 13
|Apprentice Heavy Equipment Technician
|Vertex
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 13
|Senior Manager HR Transformation
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Apr. 13
|Principal Geoscientist
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Apr. 13
|Geologist
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Apr. 13
|Senior Geologist
|Brunel
|Vancouver