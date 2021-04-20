BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Apr. 20 Project Manager Summit, An Earth Services Company Calgary
Apr. 19 Emissions Technologist Vertex Calgary
Apr. 19 Hot Oiler/Pressure Truck Operators Vertex Lac La Biche
Apr. 19 Field Operator ARC Resources Calgary
Apr. 16 Co-op Student – Facility Engineer AltaGas Calgary
Apr. 16 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Apr. 16 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Apr. 16 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Apr. 16 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Apr. 15 Field Work Planner TC Energy Stettler
Apr. 15 Master Electrician Emergy Personnel Inc. Barrie
Apr. 15 Senior Quality Advisor ARC Resources Calgary
Apr. 15 Temporary Senior Analyst, Treasury AltaGas Calgary
Apr. 15 Feedstock Contracts Specialist Brunel Calgary
Apr. 14 4th Class Power Engineer / Gas Plant Operator (Summer Relief) Roska DBO Drayton Valley
Apr. 14 Contract Field Operator Clearview Resources Ltd. Whitecourt
Apr. 14 Planner / Scheduler (IAP P6) Brunel Calgary
Apr. 13 Environmental Specialist TC Energy Airdrie
Apr. 13 Intermediate Soil Specialist Vertex Sherwood Park
Apr. 13 Plant Operator, 2nd Class PE Roska DBO Fort St John
Apr. 13 Branch Representative/Receptionist Roska DBO Fort St. John
Apr. 13 Apprentice Heavy Equipment Technician Vertex Grande Prairie
Apr. 13 Senior Manager HR Transformation Pembina Calgary
Apr. 13 Principal Geoscientist Brunel Vancouver
Apr. 13 Geologist Brunel Vancouver
Apr. 13 Senior Geologist Brunel Vancouver