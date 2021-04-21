Ardee Resources and Cumulus Investments have retained CB Securities as its advisor for the sale of their Dunvegan oil and gas property













Non-Binding Bids for the combined Dunvegan interests are due by noon on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Highlights include:

1.25% unitized working interest in the Dunvegan Gas Unit No. 1 with a 6% historical decline rate Includes working interest in the 240 MMcf/day gas plant facility and infrastructure

2.68% working interest in 2 non-Unit Debolt oil wells with a 4% decline rate

87 BOE/day (390 Mcf/day of 1,155 BTU/Scf sales gas, 8 Bbls/day of oil/condensate, some NGL’s) 63 Bbls/MMcf sales gas with deep cut that is currently shut down >35 BOE/day average well rate

Last 4 months Net Operating Income annualized of ~$338 thousand

Producing Reserve Life Indices of 8 to 11 years

2021 expected operating costs of $6.75/BOE and 5% royalties

Netbacks of $3,500-$4,500/BOE/day depending on oil and gas price

Inventory of infill development wells to continue drilling over the coming years with price recovery

Continued optimization of existing wells with improved completion techniques on multiple zones Upper, Middle, and Lower Debolt all productive

Very competent and efficient operator with apparent long term plans for the property

Minimal near-term liabilities. Long term liabilities are not significant compared to future cash flows

Detailed information is available at www.cbsecurities.com or by emailing info@cbsecurities.com