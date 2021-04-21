Be heard! Regulators are accepting public comments for these projects













There are currently three energy and mining projects in a public comment period with the IAAC. Most notably is Value Chain Solutions’ Heartland Complex Expansion. To learn about these projects, and have your voice heard, follow the links below.

Project: Value Chain Solutions – Heartland Complex Expansion Project – a bitumen upgrader and refinery, located in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland, about 18 kilometres northeast of Fort Saskatchewan

Comment Period: April 16 to May 17, 2021

Project Overview

Submit a Comment

View Submitted Comments

Project: Marathon Palladium Project – an open pit palladium mine approximately 10 km from Marathon, Ontario

Comment Period: April 19 to June 27, 2021

Project Overview

Submit a Comment

View Submitted Comments

Project: Fifteen Mile Stream Gold Project – an open-pit gold mine located approximately 95 kilometres northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia

Comment Period: March 16 to April 30, 2021

Project Overview

Submit a Comment

View Submitted Comments

