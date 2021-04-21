CAPL & Pandell Present: wrangling the double black swan with Ken Larson at the CAPL AGM













Join the Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen and Pandell as they present Executive Coach, Ken Larson in a virtual event on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

Tune in during your lunch break for some uplifting motivation and advice to give us the skills to more easily deal with the tumultuous events hitting our industry, our personal lives, and our community. Note this presentation will commence after CAPL’s AGM matters.

This event is guaranteed to get your energy going, provide clarity and cultivate resiliency to allow you and your Team to tame the Double Black Swan.

Tune in: 11.30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tickets: $10 Members / $15 Non-members

Register at: https://www.landman.ca/event/2240

For more information on the speaker: https://www.championpsi.com/