Canada’s weekly rig count at 55













Canada averaged 55 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 47% are drilling for natural gas, 38% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 13% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 73% in Alberta and 24% in BC.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 38%, Ensign Drilling with 18%, Nabors Drilling with 15%, Horizon Drilling with 8%, and Savanna Drilling with 7%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.