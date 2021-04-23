BOE Report

Canada’s weekly rig count at 55

Alberta drilling rig

Canada averaged 55 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 47% are drilling for natural gas, 38% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 13% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 73% in Alberta and 24% in BC.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 38%, Ensign Drilling with 18%, Nabors Drilling with 15%, Horizon Drilling with 8%, and Savanna Drilling with 7%.

