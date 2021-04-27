New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Apr. 27
|Environmental Supervisor (Contract)
|Bowron Environmental Group Ltd
|Calgary
|Apr. 26
|Analyst, Market Risk
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Apr. 26
|Transportation Compliance Coordinator
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Apr. 26
|Project Communications Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Apr. 24
|BULK LOGISTICS DRIVER – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 23
|Senior Analyst, Executive Compensation
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Apr. 23
|Combo-Vac Operators
|Vertex
|Rycroft
|Apr. 23
|Senior Drilling Engineer
|ARC Resources
|Calgary
|Apr. 22
|Manager, Corporate Accounting
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Apr. 22
|Manager Financial Accountant
|West Lake Energy
|Calgary
|Apr. 22
|Mechanical Engineer
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Apr. 22
|Oilwell cementing & pressure pumping
|Elite pumping service Ltd
|Red Deer
|Apr. 22
|Lab Technologis
|Pembina
|Redwater
|Apr. 21
|Electrician – Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Apr. 21
|Electrician – Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Apr. 21
|General Labour
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Apr. 21
|Director, Engineering
|Emergy Personnel Inc.
|Calgary
|Apr. 21
|Engineering and Data – Technical Support
|Emergy Personnel Inc.
|Calgary
|Apr. 21
|Community & Indigenous Affairs Senior Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Apr. 21
|Medical Science Liaison
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Apr. 21
|Executive Administrative Assistant
|Brunel
|Joffre