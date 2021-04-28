Imperial Oil Ltd expected to post earnings of C$1.21 a share













Imperial Oil Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on April 30.

The company is expected to report a 22% increase in revenue to C$8.161 billion from C$6.69 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.​​ ​

Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Imperial Oil Ltd is for earnings of 53 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 15 cents per share.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 “strong buy” or “buy,” 14 “hold” and 2 “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 1.8% in the last three months.​

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Imperial Oil Ltd is C$35​, about 8.4% above​ its last closing price of C$32.06. ​​​