Leucrotta Exploration announces 2020 year-end reserves













Calgary, Alberta – Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LXE) (“Leucrotta” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its 2020 year-end reserves as independently evaluated by GLJ Ltd. (“GLJ”) effective December 31, 2020 (the “GLJ Report”), in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 (“NI 51-101”) and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation (“COGE”) Handbook. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Introduction

During 2020 and early 2021, Leucrotta made the decision to focus future capital primarily on the Mica Project as outlined in our previous news release dated March 15, 2021. To better align corporate plans with the GLJ Report, Leucrotta decided to remove certain undrilled locations in the Doe and Two Rivers areas that were previously booked but did not fit into Leucrotta’s near term plans. Proved and probable reserves totaling 13.8 million Boe and the associated future development capital (“FDC”) totaling $97 million were removed from the 2020 GLJ Report. As a result, Leucrotta will be left with a more manageable $ 227 million of FDC booked.

Subsequent to year-end, the Doe property was disposed of for gross proceeds of $30 million which will further reduce reserves in the year-end 2021 evaluation. Current (Year-end 2020) proved plus probable reserves booked to the disposition lands are 10.8 million Boe (86% associated with undrilled locations) and the related future development capital totaling $38 million.

The 2020 GLJ Report books reserves on only a small percentage of the Mica Project development area and uses existing wells that had one-mile lateral lengths and approximately 40 fracs per well to project performance of future wells. In 2021, Leucrotta plans to drill and complete its test Pad that will have approximately 1.5-mile lateral lengths and materially increase the frac intensity. Performance of the new wells will have an effect on locations booked in 2020 as well as any additional lands booked in the future.

For 2021, Leucrotta will use production data from the pad development to build out the reserve base for the Mica Project.

2020 Review

During 2020, Leucrotta invested $13.7 million in capital projects that were offset by $8.2 million in dispositions that resulted in net capital expenditures of $5.5 million. Capital was primarily at Two Rivers where it drilled and completed one well and completed construction of the Two Rivers facility. While minimal capital was spent on Leucrotta’s main property in Mica, more production data was collected to prove out the existing production curves.

Leucrotta wells continue to experience year after year increased recoveries. For 2020, producing wells had additional increased recoveries of 6% due to well performance. For additional information on recoveries please see “Well Recoveries” at the end of this news release.

Outlook for 2021

Leucrotta estimates that it currently has $57.5 million in cash and working capital and no debt.

Leucrotta is planning a 2021 capital program of approximately $30 million that includes a 3 well test pad in the Montney that incorporates longer horizontal lengths and materially increased frac intensity.

A more detailed capital program for 2021 is anticipated to be released in the near future.

Overview of 2020 Reserve Bookings

Leucrotta decreased the number of locations booked by 14 net wells on a proved plus probable basis. As previously noted, locations removed and associated FDC of $97 million will better align the GLJ Report with the planned development. On a cumulative basis, Leucrotta has booked 17 horizontal Montney wells and 42 horizontal Montney locations. These locations are booked based on one-mile horizontal lengths and previously used frac intensity.

For additional information on reserves assigned to these drilling locations please see “Potential Drilling Locations” at the end of this news release.

Capital Expenditures

Capital allocation by category is as follows:

($000s) 2020 2019 Property acquisition – 1,543 Undeveloped land 1,115 897 Property and equipment dispositions (8,206 ) (4,767 ) Sub-total acquisitions/dispositions (7,091 ) (2,327 ) Drilling and completion 5,828 4,203 Facilities and related infrastructure 6,630 8,112 Geological, geophysical and other 143 242 Sub-total capital expenditures 12,601 12,557 Total all-in capital 5,510 10,230

Reserves Summary

Leucrotta’s December 31, 2020 reserves as prepared by GLJ effective December 31, 2020 and based on the GLJ (2021-01) future price forecast are as follows (1,4):

Working Interest Reserves (2) Tight Oil (Mbbl) Shale

Natural Gas (Mmcf) NGLs

(Mbbl) Total Oil Equivalent (Mboe) (3) Proved Producing 467 22,543 286 4,511 Developed non-producing 0 4,328 77 799 Undeveloped 800 44,481 1,268 9,482 Total proved 1,268 71,352 1,632 14,791 Probable 3,150 135,008 3,120 28,772 Total proved & probable 4,418 206,360 4,752 43,563

Notes:

(1) Numbers may not add due to rounding.

(2) “Working Interest” or “Gross” reserves means Leucrotta’s working interest (operating and non-operating) share before deduction of royalties and without including any royalty interest of Leucrotta.

(3) Oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil.

(4) Disclosure of Net reserves are included in Company’s AIF available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. “Net” reserves means Leucrotta’s working interest (operated and non-operated) share after deduction of royalties, plus Leucrotta’s royalty interest in reserves.

Reserves Values

The estimated future net revenues before taxes associated with Leucrotta’s reserves effective December 31, 2020 and based on the GLJ (2021-01) future price forecast are summarized in the following table (1,2,3,4):

Discount factor per year ($000s) 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% Proved Producing 42,386 36,926 32,580 29,137 26,382 Developed Non-producing 4,925 3,573 2,642 2,000 1,548 Undeveloped 69,192 40,906 23,625 12,777 5,745 Total proved 116,503 81,406 58,847 43,914 33,675 Probable 297,680 170,565 103,075 64,141 40,008 Total proved & probable 414,183 251,971 161,922 108,054 73,684

Notes:

(1) Numbers may not add due to rounding.

(2) The estimated future net revenues are stated prior to provision for interest, debt service charges or general administrative expenses and after deduction of royalties, operating costs, estimated well abandonment and reclamation costs and estimated future capital expenditures.

(3) The estimated future net revenue contained in the table does not necessarily represent the fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast price and cost assumptions contained in the GLJ Report will be attained and variations could be material. The recovery and reserve estimates described herein are estimates only. Actual reserves may be greater or less than those calculated.

(4) The after-tax present values of future net revenue attributed to Leucrotta’s reserves are included in Company’s AIF available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Price Forecast

The GLJ (2021-01) price forecast is as follows:

Year WTI Oil @ Cushing

($US / Bbl) Edmonton Light Oil

($Cdn / Bbl) AECO Natural Gas

($Cdn / Mmbtu) Foreign Exchange (US$/Cdn$) 2021 48.00 55.49 2.72 0.775 2022 51.50 60.78 2.67 0.765 2023 54.50 63.82 2.60 0.760 2024 57.79 68.14 2.60 0.760 2025 58.95 69.67 2.65 0.760 2026 60.13 71.22 2.71 0.760 2027 61.33 72.80 2.76 0.760 2028 62.56 74.42 2.81 0.760 2029 63.81 76.07 2.87 0.760 2030 65.09 77.59 2.92 0.760 Escalate thereafter (1) 2.0% per year 2.0% per year 2.0% per year

Note:

(1) Escalated at two per cent per year starting in 2031 in the January 1, 2021 GLJ price forecast with the exception of foreign exchange, which remains flat.

Net Asset Value (“NAV”)

Leucrotta’s NAV as at December 31, 2020 and based on the GLJ (2021-01) future price forecast is as follows:

($000s, except per share amounts) Pre-tax net present value (“NPV”) of proved & probable reserves discounted at 10% 161,922 Undeveloped land (1) 110,842 Working capital (5,807) Net asset value 266,957 Shares outstanding (basic) 200,526 Net asset value per share $1.33

Note:

(1) Undeveloped land is included at cost of approximately $665 per acre.

Reserve Life Index (“RLI”)

Leucrotta’s RLI presented below is based on estimated Q4 2020 average production of 2,897 boe per day.

Reserve Category RLI Proved plus Probable Reserves 41.2 Proved Reserves 14.0

Reserves Reconciliation

The following summary reconciliation of Leucrotta’s working interest reserves compares changes in the Company’s reserves as at December 31, 2020 to the reserves as at December 31, 2019 based on the based on the GLJ (2021-01) future price forecast (1,2):

Total Proved Light/Medium Oil Tight Oil Conventional Natural Gas Shale Natural Gas NGLs Total Oil Equivalent (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mmcf) (Mmcf) (Mbbl) (Mboe) (3) Opening balance 27 1,482 – 96,084 3,665 21,188 Discoveries – – – – – – Extensions and improved recovery – 62 – 1,762 45 401 Technical revisions 2 94 – (17,212) (1,856) (4,628) Acquisitions – – – – – – Dispositions – – – – – – Economic factors (16) (209) – (4,194) (83) (1,008) Production (13) (162) – (5,089) (138) (1,161) Closing balance – 1,268 – 71,352 1,632 14,791 Proved plus Probable Light/Medium Oil Tight Oil Conventional Natural Gas Shale Natural Gas NGLs Total Oil Equivalent (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mmcf) (Mmcf) (Mbbl) (Mboe) (3) Opening balance 28 5,133 13 271,567 10,639 61,061 Discoveries – – – – – – Extensions and improved recovery – 74 – 2,011 51 460 Technical revisions 2 (614) (11) (62,351) (5,795) (16,798) Acquisitions – – – – – – Dispositions – – – – – – Economic factors (17) (13) (2) 220 (5) 2 Production (13) (162) – (5,089) (138) (1,161) Closing balance – 4,418 – 206,360 4,752 43,563



Notes:

(1) Numbers may not add due to rounding.

(2) “Working Interest” or “Gross” reserves means Leucrotta’s working interest (operating and non-operating) share before deduction of royalties and without including any royalty interest of Leucrotta.

(3) Oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil.

Finding and Development Costs (“F&D”) and Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs (“FD&A”)

Leucrotta has presented FD&A and F&D costs below:

2020 2019 3 Year Cumulative Proved & Proved & Proved & ($000’s, except where noted) Proved Probable Proved Probable Proved Probable F&D costs (excluding net acquisitions/dispositions) Exploration and development expenditures 12,601 12,601 12,557 12,557 59,197 59,197 Change in FDC (1) (44,713) (97,021) (14,515) (5,204) 5 59,795 F&D costs excluding net acquisitions/dispositions (Including FDC) (32,112) (84,420) (1,958) 7,353 59,202 118,992 FD&A costs (including net acquisitions/dispositions) Exploration and development expenditures 12,601 12,601 12,557 12,557 59,197 59,197 Net acquisitions (dispositions) (7,090) (7,090) (2,327) (2,327) (6,775) (6,775) FD&A costs including net acquisitions/dispositions 5,510 5,510 10,230 10,230 52,421 52,421 Change in FDC (44,713) (97,021) (14,515) (5,204) 5 59,795 FD&A costs including net acquisitions/dispositions (Including FDC) (39,203) (91,511) (4,285) 5,026 52,426 112,216 Reserve Additions (Mboe) (2) Exploration and development (5,236) (16,337) 1,469 3,018 3,305 10,077 Net acquisitions/dispositions – – – – – – Total Reserve Additions (5,236) (16,337) 1,469 3,018 3,305 10,077 F&D costs excluding net acquisitions/dispositions ($/boe) Excluding FDC (2.41) (0.77) 8.55 4.16 17.91 5.87 Including FDC 6.13 5.17 (1.33) 2.44 17.91 11.81 FD&A costs ($/boe) Excluding FDC (1.05) (0.34) 6.96 3.39 15.86 5.20 Including FDC 7.49 5.60 (2.92) 1.67 15.86 11.14

Notes:

(1) Future development capital (“FDC”) expenditures required to recover reserves estimated by GLJ. The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial period and the change during that period in estimated future development costs generally may not reflect total finding and development costs related to reserve additions for that period.

(2) Sum of drilling extensions, technical revisions and economic factors in the reserves reconciliation included above.

For Leucrotta’s full NI 51-101 disclosure related to its 2020 year-end reserves please refer to the Company’s AIF available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.