Vermilion Energy Inc. reports voting results of annual general meeting

CALGARY, AB – Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”, “We”, “Our”, “Us” or the “Company”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce the voting results from our annual meeting of shareholders held on April 28, 2021. A total of 40,454,887 common shares representing 25.46% of Vermilion’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting.

The vote on each matter was conducted by ballot. The manner in which the proxies were voted or ballots cast, as applicable, in respect of each matter is set out below.

1. Ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors of Vermilion to be elected at the Meeting at eight (8).

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) 39,930,025 98.76% 500,204 1.24%

2. Ordinary resolution to approve the election of the following eight nominees to serve as directors of Vermilion for the ensuing year, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, as described in the Information Circular.

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) Lorenzo Donadeo 38,447,022 95.72% 1,720,027 4.28% Larry J. Macdonald 37,735,846 93.95% 2,431,203 6.05% Carin A. Knickel 34,645,451 85.09% 6,070,598 14.91% Stephen P. Larke 38,294,678 95.34% 1,872,371 4.66% Dr. Timothy R. Marchant 39,263,276 97.75% 903,773 2.25% Robert Michaleski 38,341,961 95.46% 1,825,088 4.54% William B. Roby 39,418,725 98.14% 748,324 1.86% Catherine L. Williams 38,676,030 96.30% 1,486,503 3.70%

3. Ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Vermilion for the ensuing year.

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) 39,779,970 98.27% 698,500 1.73%

4. Ordinary resolution to accept on an advisory basis the approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Information Circular.

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) 17,169,256 41.77% 23,934,445 58.23%

As this is an advisory vote, the results will not be binding upon the Board; however, the Board will take the results of this vote into account, as appropriate, when considering future compensation policies, procedures and decisions.

The Board will also continue engaging directly with Shareholders to receive feedback regarding the Company’s approach to executive compensation, and the Board will assess its future compensation policies, procedures, and decisions in the context of such feedback.

The Company considers its approach to executive compensation as being a significant component of its broader corporate governance practices, which is generally consistent with best practices and includes claw-back policies, diversity policies, share ownership guidelines and anti-hedging policies.

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

An archive webcast of the annual meeting of shareholders and presentation by Curtis Hicks, President, that provides a business overview and an update on recent developments, is available on Vermilion’s website at www.vermilionenergy.com.