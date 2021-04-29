Baytex reports shareholder meeting results













CALGARY, Alberta – Baytex Energy Corp. (“Baytex”) (TSX: BTE) reports that all matters presented for approval at the annual meeting of shareholders held today were approved. A total of 153,884,894 common shares being 27.28% of Baytex’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.

At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected. Results of the vote are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes For

# % Mark R. Bly 120,919,891 94.44 Trudy M. Curran 120,315,768 93.96 Don G. Hrap 120,974,248 94.48 Edward D. LaFehr 119,950,156 93.68 Jennifer A. Maki 119,639,765 93.44 Gregory K. Melchin 119,240,336 93.12 David L. Pearce 123,453,497 96.42 Steve D.L. Reynish 121,115,773 94.59

KPMG LLP was appointed as Baytex’s auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The result of the vote is as follows.

Votes For # % 150,778,420 98.58

In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution with respect to Baytex’s approach to executive compensation was approved. The result of the vote is as follows.

Votes For

# % 114,927,816 89.76

Baytex Energy Corp.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 81% of Baytex’s production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:

Brian Ector, Vice President, Capital Markets

Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521

Email: investor@baytexenergy.com