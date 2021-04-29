H2Safety Services Inc. – Executive announcement













H2Safety Services Inc. is immensely proud to announce that, effective today, Greg Marshall is appointed to the position of President, H2Safety Services Inc. Greg will continue to report directly to James Harasen, CEO and former President of the company. This appointment will enable James to invest significant time on developing and growing H2Safety’s proprietary emergency management software business while continuing to provide strategic direction and oversight to the entire company.

Greg started working with the H2Safety in 2006, and has advanced through a number of operational positions including his previous executive role as VP, Operations. Over his career, Greg gained extensive regulatory and operational knowledge in emergency response management and at the same time he has developed into a highly capable and effective leader. As President, Greg will assume responsibility for the entire range of H2Safety’s Operations and HSE activities and he is deeply committed to delivering exceptional services and quality products to each of our valued-clients.

Please join James and all of our employees at H2Safety in congratulating Greg on his appointment as the 2nd President in our company’s history.

For more information on this announcement or on H 2 Safety Please contact info@h2safety.ca or 403-212-2332.

https://www.h2safety.ca