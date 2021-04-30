Canada’s weekly rig count up 1 to 56













Canada averaged 56 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 45% are drilling for natural gas, 36% are drilling for oil, 5% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 14% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 71% in Alberta, 21% in BC, and 5% in Saskatchewan.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 35%, Ensign Drilling with 18%, Nabors Drilling with 16%, Savanna Drilling with 9%, and Horizon Drilling with 5%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.