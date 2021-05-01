Imperial Oil Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in March – Earnings Summary













Imperial Oil Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 43 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in March. The mean expectation of seven analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

Revenue rose 4.6% to $5.69 billion from a year ago​; analysts expected $6.52 billion. Imperial Oil Ltd’s reported EPS for the quarter was 43 cents​.

The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 58.8% in the last three months.​ In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate and Imperial Oil Ltd shares had risen by 11.3% this quarter and gained 40.2% so far this year.

The company reported a quarterly net income of $318.98 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Imperial Oil Ltd is $28.48 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 “strong buy” or “buy,” 14 “hold” and 2 “sell” or “strong sell.”