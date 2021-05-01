Imperial Oil Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in March – Earnings Summary

Imperial Oil Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share for the quarter ended in March. The mean expectation of seven analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 42 cents per share.
Revenue rose 4.6% to $5.69 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $6.52 billion. Imperial Oil Ltd’s reported EPS for the quarter was 43 cents.
The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 58.8% in the last three months. In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate and Imperial Oil Ltd shares had risen by 11.3% this quarter and gained 40.2% so far this year.
The company reported a quarterly net income of $318.98 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Imperial Oil Ltd is $28.48 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 “strong buy” or “buy,” 14 “hold” and 2 “sell” or “strong sell.”