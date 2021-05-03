Tourmaline Oil Corp expected to post earnings of C$1.94 a share













Tourmaline Oil Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on May 5.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company is expected to report a 25.6% increase in revenue to C$841 million from C$669.64 million a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.​​ ​

Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Tourmaline Oil Corp is for earnings of 68 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported a loss of 13 cents per share.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 14 “strong buy” or “buy,” no “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.​ Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Tourmaline Oil Corp is C$33​, about 19.6% above​ its last closing price of C$26.52. ​​​