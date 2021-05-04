Perpetual Energy Inc. reports first quarter 2021 financial and operating results

CALGARY, AB – Perpetual Energy Inc. (“Perpetual”, or the “Company”) is pleased to release its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results. Select financial and operational information is outlined below, and should be read in conjunction with Perpetual’s unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which are available through the Company’s website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

FIRST QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Production of 5,211 boe/d (73% conventional natural gas) was 10% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020. Perpetual had previously disposed of a 50% working interest in the East Edson liquids-rich natural gas property in West Central Alberta, effective April 1, 2020 . Production averaged 3,662 boe/d in the second quarter of 2020, representing the starting point from which Perpetual has sequentially grown production quarter-over-quarter. Relative to the second quarter of 2020, production has increased 42%, reflecting the commencement of production from seven (3.5 net) new wells at East Edson and the restart of heavy crude oil production which was shut-in late in the first quarter of 2020 in response to extremely low oil prices.

Adjusted funds flow of $2.5 million , more than two times higher than $1.2 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cash flows from operating activities of $1.7 million , up $2.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting higher realized prices for all products in combination with lower cash costs.

Cash costs of $7.2 million , down $0.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2020. Lower cash costs reflect the payment of Term Loan and Senior Note interest in-kind rather than in cash, increasing the principal amount outstanding by $0.9 million and $2.1 million , respectively.

Operating netbacks at West Central increased to $10.88 /boe from $4.50 /boe in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting higher natural gas prices and the impact of growing production across a largely fixed operating cost base.

Operating netbacks in Eastern Alberta increased to $13.36 /boe from $8.16 /boe in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting the strengthening of Western Canadian Select ("WCS") benchmark oil prices.

Exploration and development spending was nominal, consistent with guidance released on February 24, 2021 with the Company's 2020 year-end results.

Perpetual continued its active abandonment and reclamation program, receiving 10 reclamation certificates in the first quarter of 2021 related to project work completed in 2020.

Net debt of $107.4 million , up $2.4 million (2%) from December 31, 2020 .

Perpetual had available liquidity at March 31, 2021 of $1.9 million , comprised of the $20 million Credit Facility Borrowing Limit, less current borrowings and letters of credit of $17.2 million and $0.9 million , respectively.

2021 OUTLOOK

Perpetual’s reserve-based Credit Facility maturity was recently extended to June 16, 2021, and its Term Loan matures on June 30, 2021. To preserve liquidity, the Company will continue to defer capital spending until the Credit Facility and Term Loan have been refinanced or maturities extended. The Company will issue its 2021 Outlook once capital spending plans have been approved by the Board of Directors. At East Edson, the eighth and final carried interest well is expected to be drilled, completed and tied-in by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Production in the second quarter is expected to average 4,900 to 5,100 boe/d, reflecting production from the two (1.0 net) East Edson earning wells placed on stream in March, offset by natural declines.

Total abandonment and reclamation expenditures of up to $2.4 million are forecast in 2021, with up to $1.2 million to be funded through Alberta’s Site Rehabilitation Program (“SRP”). The remaining $1.2 million will more than satisfy the Company’s area-based closure spending requirements of $1.0 million.

CFO SUCCESSION

Effective today, Ryan Shay has been appointed Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company, succeeding Mark Schweitzer. Mr. Schweitzer will remain an employee of Perpetual until his planned retirement in June.

“We thank Mark for his exceptional leadership and strategic insights that have positioned Perpetual for future success. Mark’s contributions to Perpetual have been invaluable and while he will be missed, we will celebrate with him in his upcoming retirement.” said President and CEO Sue Riddell Rose. “As part of our regular succession planning, we are pleased to have Ryan joining the Perpetual executive team. With his experience as a Perpetual director since 2017 we anticipate a seamless transition.”

Mr. Shay brings more than 25 years of industry experience and was most recently Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking at Cormark Securities. Mr. Shay holds Chartered Professional Accountant – Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst designations, and a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of Saskatchewan.

Financial and Operating Highlights Three months ended March 31, ($Cdn thousands except volume and per share amounts) 2021 2020 Change Financial Oil and natural gas revenue 11,536 10,497 10% Net loss (2,706) (59,718) 95% Per share – basic and diluted(2) (0.04) (0.98) 96% Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 1,682 (3,114) 154% Adjusted funds flow(1) 2,544 (3,601) 171% Per share – basic and diluted(1)(2) 0.04 (0.06) 167% Total assets 135,220 173,241 (22%) Revolving bank debt 17,224 39,145 (56%) Term loan, principal amount 47,771 45,000 6% Senior Notes, principal amount 35,637 33,580 6% Adjusted working capital deficiency(1) 6,738 10,925 (38%) Net debt(1) 107,370 128,650 (17%) Capital expenditures 3 5,233 (100%) Net payments on acquisitions and dispositions 469 – 100% Net capital expenditures 472 5,233 (91%) Common shares (thousands)(3) End of period 62,530 60,717 3% Weighted average – basic and diluted 61,603 60,674 2% Operating Daily average production Conventional natural gas (MMcf/d) 22.9 33.3 (31%) Heavy crude oil (bbl/d) 1,097 1,320 (17%) NGL (bbl/d) 294 606 (51%) Total (boe/d)(5) 5,211 7,479 (30%) Average prices Realized natural gas price ($/Mcf)(4) 2.25 1.16 94% Realized oil price ($/bbl)(4) 40.85 32.60 25% Realized NGL price ($/bbl)(4) 56.03 36.48 54% Wells drilled – gross (net) Conventional natural gas 2 (1.0) – (–) Heavy crude oil – (–) 4 (4.0) Total 2 (1.0) 4 (4.0)

(1) These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this news release. (2) Based on weighted average basic common shares outstanding for the period. (3) All common shares are net of shares held in trust (Q1 2021 – 0.6 million; Q1 2020 – 0.6 million). See “Note 14 to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements”. (4) Realized natural gas, oil, and NGL prices included physical forward sales contracts for which delivery was made during the reporting period, along with realized gains and losses on financial derivatives and foreign exchange contracts. (5) Please refer to “Boe volume conversions” below.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual owns a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich conventional natural gas assets in the deep basin of West Central Alberta, heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas in Eastern Alberta, and undeveloped bitumen leases in Northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Corporation’s website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com.

