Crescent Point announces Q1 2021 conference call

CALGARY, AB – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) plans to report its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results via press release prior to the opening of markets on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Crescent Point’s management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) the same day to discuss the Company’s results and outlook.

Participants can listen to this event online via webcast. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1–888–390–0605.

The webcast will be archived for replay and can be accessed on Crescent Point’s conference calls and webcasts webpage under the invest tab. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the call.