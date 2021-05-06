Advantage announces annual meeting voting results on election of directors

CALGARY, AB – Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Advantage“) is pleased to announce that on May 6, 2021 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“). A total of 134,318,612 common shares (approximately 71.4% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of eight (8) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:

FOR WITHHELD Number Percentage Number Percentage Jill T. Angevine 126,998,769 99.39 % 776,436 0.61 % Stephen E. Balog 126,915,420 99.33 % 859,785 0.67 % Deirdre M. Choate 127,515,683 99.80 % 259,522 0.20 % Donald M. Clague 127,533,246 99.81 % 241,959 0.19 % Paul G. Haggis 126,946,267 99.35 % 828,938 0.65 % Norman W. MacDonald 127,498,203 99.78 % 277,002 0.22 % Andy J. Mah 127,509,058 99.79 % 266,147 0.21 % Ronald A. McIntosh 127,026,096 99.41 % 749,109 0.59 %

Advantage welcomes Ms. Deirdre M. Choate and Mr. Norman W. MacDonald as new members of the board of directors. Mr. Grant Fagerheim who did not stand for re-election at the meeting, ceased to be a director at the close of the meeting. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Senior Management, the staff and shareholders of Advantage, we wish to thank him for his time and contributions to Advantage over the last seven years.

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.