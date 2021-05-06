Enerplus announces first quarter 2021 results; increases and transitions to a quarterly dividend

All financial information contained within this news release has been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, except as noted under “Non-GAAP Measures”. This news release includes forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are advised to review the “Forward-Looking Information and Statements” at the conclusion of this news release. A full copy of Enerplus’ First Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A will be available on the Company’s website at www.enerplus.com, under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

CALGARY, AB – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021 and an increase to its dividend. The Company reported first quarter 2021 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow of $37.2 million and $128.0 million, respectively, compared to $122.7 million and $113.2 million, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020. Cash flow from operating activities decreased from the prior year period primarily due to changes in working capital. Adjusted funds flow increased from the prior year period primarily due to improved realized commodity prices during the first quarter of 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Adjusted funds flow was $128.0 million in the first quarter, which exceeded capital spending of $65.5 million , generating free cash flow of $62.5 million

in the first quarter, which exceeded capital spending of , generating free cash flow of Delivered first quarter production of 91,671 BOE per day, including liquids of 49,046 barrels per day

Completed two accretive acquisitions in the Williston Basin year to date, increasing Enerplus’ acreage position in North Dakota by over four times to 296,000 net acres and extending its high-return development inventory

Basin year to date, increasing Enerplus’ acreage position in by over four times to 296,000 net acres and extending its high-return development inventory Expect to deliver a 20% total well cost reduction in North Dakota in 2021 compared to 2019 through continued technology application and innovation

in 2021 compared to 2019 through continued technology application and innovation Maintaining a solid financial position: net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio expected to be 1.3x or less by year-end 2021 based on US$55 per barrel WTI (annualized for 2021 acquisitions); current undrawn capacity on bank credit facility of approximately US$750 million

per barrel WTI (annualized for 2021 acquisitions); current undrawn capacity on bank credit facility of approximately Increasing the dividend and transitioning to quarterly payments: new quarterly dividend of $0.033 per share, a 10% increase from the current monthly dividend of $0.01 per share on an annualized basis, will be payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 28, 2021 . Given the April and May dividends have already been paid or declared, the change to quarterly payments beginning in June represents an incremental dividend payment of $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2021

“It has been a constructive start to the year for us, having announced and closed two strategic acquisitions in the Bakken,” said Ian C. Dundas, President and CEO. “These acquisitions are expected to be highly accretive to our per share metrics, support continued operational efficiencies and extend our core Bakken development inventory. They are also helping to drive a step change in the free cash flow generation of our business. As a result, and consistent with our commitment to sustainably growing our return of capital to shareholders, we are increasing our dividend. As we continue integration efforts, we remain focused on delivering safe, consistent execution under a disciplined capital allocation framework.”

FIRST QUARTER SUMMARY

Production in the first quarter of 2021 was 91,671 BOE per day, a decrease of 7% compared to the same period a year ago, and 6% higher than the prior quarter. Crude oil and natural gas liquids production in the first quarter of 2021 was 49,046 barrels per day, a decrease of 10% compared to the same period a year ago, and approximately flat to the prior quarter. The lower production compared to the same period in 2020 was due to the significant reduction in capital activity in 2020 in response to the low commodity price environment. Quarter-over-quarter production was higher due to increased Marcellus volumes and the contribution of approximately 6,300 BOE per day from the Company’s acquisition of Bruin which closed on March 10, 2021.

Enerplus reported first quarter 2021 net income of $14.7 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $0.01 per share, in the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $56.3 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to $21.1 million, or $0.09 per share, during the same period in 2020. Net income and adjusted net income were higher compared to the prior year period primarily due to higher benchmark commodity prices and stronger commodity price realizations during the first quarter of 2021.

Enerplus’ first quarter 2021 realized Bakken oil price differential was US$3.12 per barrel below WTI, compared to US$5.26 per barrel below WTI in the first quarter of 2020. The improved year-over-year Bakken differential was supported by increased refinery demand in the first quarter of 2021, while regional production was and continues to be lower than pre-pandemic levels.

The Company’s realized Marcellus natural gas price differential was US$0.15 per Mcf below NYMEX during the first quarter of 2021, compared to US$0.38 per Mcf below NYMEX in the first quarter of 2020. Marcellus pricing is generally stronger during the first quarter associated with an increase in seasonal demand due to the onset of colder weather. The Company continues to expect significant seasonality in pricing in the U.S. Northeast moving through the rest of the year.

In the first quarter of 2021, Enerplus’ operating costs were $7.82 per BOE, transportation costs were $3.98 per BOE and cash general and administrative expenses were $1.59 per BOE.

Exploration and development capital spending totaled $65.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The Company paid $7.4 million in dividends in the quarter.

Enerplus ended the first quarter of 2021 with total debt of $983.2 million and cash of $189.0 million. Subsequent to the first quarter, the Company increased and extended its senior, unsecured bank credit facility to US$900 million (from US$600 million) with a maturity date extended to October 31, 2025. The Company also transitioned this facility to a sustainability-linked credit facility (“SLL credit facility”), incorporating sustainability-linked performance targets (see the Company’s news release dated April 29, 2021).

ASSET HIGHLIGHTS

Williston Basin production averaged 47,327 BOE per day (73% tight oil), inclusive of production acquired through the Bruin acquisition which closed on March 10, 2021. This is a decrease of 4% compared to the same period a year ago, and 3% higher than the prior quarter. The Company brought three gross operated wells (100% working interest) on production late in the first quarter. The Company reinitiated its drilling program in North Dakota in April and plans to continue running one drilling rig for the rest of the year. Enerplus is continuing to drive strong well cost efficiencies, with the average cost for a two-mile lateral expected to decline to US$6.1 million in 2021, a 20% reduction compared to 2019.

Marcellus production averaged 204 MMcf per day during the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 6% compared to the same period in 2020, and 16% higher than the prior quarter. The Company participated in drilling 14 gross non-operated wells (1% average working interest) and brought 16 gross non-operated wells (3% average working interest) on production during the quarter.

Canadian waterflood production averaged 7,383 (97% oil) during the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 10% compared to the same period in 2020, and 4% lower than the prior quarter.

In the DJ Basin, Enerplus brought three gross operated wells (86% average working interest) on production during the first quarter.

ACQUISITIONS UPDATE

Enerplus announced two strategic acquisitions in the Williston Basin year to date, which are expected to deliver meaningful accretion to per share metrics, enhance the Company’s free cash flow outlook, extend its high-return drilling inventory and support further operational efficiencies.

The Company’s acquisition of Bruin for total cash consideration of US$465 million (prior to closing adjustments), closed on March 10, 2021. The Company’s acquisition of assets from Hess Corporation for total cash consideration of US$312 million (prior to closing adjustments), closed on April 30, 2021. Enerplus continues to maintain excellent liquidity and had approximately US$750 million undrawn capacity on its US$900 million SLL credit facility at May 1, 2021.

DIVIDEND INCREASE; QUARTERLY PAYMENTS

Enerplus’ Board of Directors approved a 10% increase to the Company’s dividend to $0.033 per share paid quarterly, from $0.01 per share paid monthly previously. The first increased quarterly dividend is payable on June 15, 2021 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2021. The ex-dividend date for this payment is May 27, 2021.

2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE

Production and capital spending guidance for 2021 remains unchanged and is summarized in the table below. Capital spending is expected to be split relatively evenly between the first and second half of the year. Approximately 80% of the Company’s 2021 capital budget is allocated to its North Dakota operations where it expects to drill 21 gross (21 net) operated wells and bring 42 gross (32 net) operated wells on production during the year. In addition to this operated activity, the budget includes an allocation for non-operated activity in North Dakota.

Operating expenses in 2021 are expected to average $8.25 per BOE. Unit operating expenses are expected to increase following the first quarter due to the Company’s increased liquids production weighting from its recent acquisitions. Enerplus’ first quarter production was 54% liquids which is expected to increase above 60% liquids for the rest of 2021.

Transportation and cash general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses in 2021 are expected to average $3.85 per BOE and $1.25 per BOE, respectively.

2021 Guidance

Capital spending $360 to $400 million Average annual production 111,000 to 115,000 BOE/day Average annual crude oil and natural gas liquids production 68,500 to 71,500 bbls/day Average royalty and production tax rate 26% Operating expense $8.25/BOE Transportation expense $3.85/BOE Cash G&A expense $1.25/BOE

2021 Full-Year Differential/Basis Outlook (1)

U.S. Bakken crude oil differential (compared to WTI crude oil)(2) US$(3.25)/bbl Marcellus natural gas sales price differential (compared to NYMEX natural gas) US$(0.55)/Mcf

(1) Excluding transportation costs. (2) Assuming the Dakota Access Pipeline (“DAPL”) continues to operate.

PRICE RISK MANAGEMENT

Enerplus’ latest commodity hedging positions are provided in the table below.

Enerplus’ Financial Commodity Hedging Contracts (As at May 5, 2021)

WTI Crude Oil

(US$/bbl)(1)(2) NYMEX

Natural Gas

(US$/Mcf) Apr 1, 2021 – Jul 1, 2021 – Jan 1, 2022 – Jan 1, 2023 – Nov 1, 2023 – Apr 1, 2021 – Jun 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Oct 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Oct 31, 2021 Swaps Volume (bbls/day) – – – – – 60,000 Sold Swaps – – – – – $ 2.90 Three Way Collars Volume (bbls/day) 20,000 23,000 17,000 – – 40,000 Sold Puts $ 32.00 $ 36.39 $ 40.00 – – $ 2.15 Purchased Puts $ 40.90 $ 46.39 $ 50.00 – – $ 2.75 Sold Calls $ 50.72 $ 56.70 $ 57.91 – – $ 3.25 Hedges acquired from Bruin (3) Swaps Volume (bbls/day) 9,750 8,465 3,828 250 – – Sold Swaps $ 42.16 $ 42.52 $ 42.35 $ 42.10 – – Collars Volume (bbls/day) – – – 2,000 2,000 – Purchased Puts – – – $ 5.00 $ 5.00 – Sold Calls – – – $ 75.00 $ 75.00 –

(1) The total average deferred premium spent on outstanding hedges is US$0.67/bbl from April 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021 and US$1.22/bbl from January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022. (2) Transactions with a common term have been aggregated and presented at weighted average prices and volumes. (3) Upon close of the Bruin acquisition, Bruin’s outstanding hedges were recorded at a fair value on the balance sheet. Realized and unrealized gains and losses on the acquired hedges are recognized in Consolidated Statement of Income/(Loss) and the Consolidated Balance Sheets to reflect changes in crude oil prices from the date of the close of the Bruin acquisition. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Enerplus recognized an unrealized gain of $17.4 million in the Consolidated Statement of Income/(Loss). The Bruin hedges were in a liability position of $70.9 million at March 31, 2021.

Q1 2021 Conference Call Details

A conference call hosted by Ian C. Dundas, President and CEO will be held at 9:00 AM MT (11:00 AM ET) on May 7, 2021 to discuss these results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

To ensure timely participation in the conference call, callers are encouraged to join 15 minutes prior to the start time to register for the event. A telephone replay will be available for 30 days following the conference call and can be accessed at the following numbers:

Summary of Average Daily Production(1)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 Williston Basin Marcellus Canadian

Waterfloods Other(2) Total Tight oil (bbl/d) 34,489 – – 787 35,275 Light & medium oil (bbl/d) – – 3,040 32 3,072 Heavy oil (bbl/d) – – 4,108 9 4,118 Total crude oil (bbl/d) 34,489 – 7,149 828 42,465 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 5,993 – 26 562 6,581 Shale gas (Mcf/d) 41,069 203,985 – 1,136 246,191 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) – – 1,255 8,303 9,558 Total natural gas (Mcf/d) 41,069 203,985 1,255 9,439 255,748 Total production (BOE/d) 47,327 33,998 7,383 2,964 91,671

(1) Table may not add due to rounding. (2) Comprises DJ Basin and non-core properties in Canada.

Summary of Wells Drilled(1)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 Operated Non-Operated Gross Net Gross Net Williston Basin – – – – Marcellus – – 14 0.2 Canadian Waterfloods – – – – Other(2) – – 2 0.3 Total – – 16 0.5

(1) Table may not add due to rounding. (2) Comprises DJ Basin and non-core properties in Canada.

Summary of Wells Brought On-Stream(1)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 Operated Non-Operated Gross Net Gross Net Williston Basin 3 3.0 – – Marcellus – – 16 0.4 Canadian Waterfloods – – – – Other(2) 3 2.6 2 0.3 Total 6 5.6 18 0.7

(1) Table may not add due to rounding. (2) Comprises DJ Basin and non-core properties in Canada.

SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Financial (CDN$, thousands, except ratios) Net Income/(Loss) $ 14,697 $ 2,876 Adjusted Net Income/(Loss)(1) 56,251 21,089 Cash Flow from Operating Activities 37,239 122,739 Adjusted Funds Flow(1) 128,048 113,227 Dividends to Shareholders – Declared 7,365 6,670 Total Debt Net of Cash(1) 794,170 514,620 Capital Spending 65,531 163,625 Property and Land Acquisitions 628,568 2,256 Property Divestments 4,995 5,578 Net Debt to Adjusted Funds Flow Ratio(1)(2) 2.1x 0.8x Financial per Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Net Income /(Loss) – Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.01 Net Income/(Loss) – Diluted 0.06 0.01 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000’s) – Basic 244,066 222,357 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000’s) – Diluted 246,898 223,300 Selected Financial Results per BOE(3)(4) Crude Oil & Natural Gas Sales(5) $ 43.55 $ 31.96 Royalties and Production Taxes (10.66) (8.16) Commodity Derivative Instruments (2.35) 3.69 Operating Expenses (7.82) (8.84) Transportation Costs (3.98) (3.95) Cash General and Administrative Expenses (1.59) (1.37) Cash Share-Based Compensation (0.33) 0.31 Interest, Foreign Exchange and Other Expenses (1.30) (0.97) Adjusted Funds Flow(1) $ 15.52 $ 12.67

SELECTED OPERATING RESULTS Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Average Daily Production(4) Crude Oil (bbls/day) 42,465 49,044 Natural Gas Liquids (bbls/day) 6,581 5,346 Natural Gas (Mcf/day) 255,749 262,913 Total (BOE/day) 91,671 98,209 % Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids 54% 55% Average Selling Price (4)(5) Crude Oil (per bbl) $ 67.34 $ 51.30 Natural Gas Liquids (per bbl) 36.17 12.72 Natural Gas (per Mcf) 3.48 2.08 Net Wells Drilled 1 34

(1) These non–GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. See “Non–GAAP Measures” section in this news release. (2) Ratio does not include trailing Adjusted Funds Flow from the Bruin Acquisition. (3) Non–cash amounts have been excluded. (4) Based on Company interest production volumes. See “Presentation of Production Information” section in this news release. (5) Before transportation costs, royalties and the effects of commodity derivative instruments.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(CDN$ thousands) unaudited March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,016 $ 114,455 Accounts receivable 208,742 106,376 Derivative financial assets 4,785 3,550 Other current assets 5,918 7,137 408,461 231,518 Property, plant and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method) 1,237,659 575,559 Other capital assets, net 19,827 19,524 Property, plant and equipment 1,257,486 595,083 Right-of-use assets 32,173 32,853 Deferred income tax asset 593,348 607,001 Total Assets $ 2,291,468 $ 1,466,455 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 290,808 $ 251,822 Dividends payable 2,568 2,225 Current portion of long-term debt 102,506 103,836 Derivative financial liabilities 118,944 19,261 Current portion of lease liabilities 13,765 13,391 528,591 390,535 Derivative financial liabilities 39,720 — Long-term debt 880,680 386,586 Asset retirement obligation 156,734 130,208 Lease liabilities 22,227 23,446 1,099,361 540,240 Total Liabilities 1,627,952 930,775 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital – authorized unlimited common shares, no par value Issued and outstanding: March 31, 2021 – 257 million shares 3,236,117 3,096,969 December 31, 2020 – 223 million shares Paid-in capital 36,305 50,604 Accumulated deficit (2,924,685) (2,932,017) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 315,779 320,124 663,516 535,680 Total Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,291,468 $ 1,466,455

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

Three months ended March 31, (CDN$ thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited 2021 2020 Revenues Crude oil and natural gas sales, net of royalties $ 288,801 $ 228,127 Commodity derivative instruments gain/(loss) (69,843) 131,341 218,958 359,468 Expenses Operating 64,522 79,020 Transportation 32,823 35,329 Production taxes 17,452 15,444 General and administrative 16,272 19,185 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 46,460 95,192 Asset impairment 4,300 — Interest 6,823 8,911 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss 122 (5,637) Transaction costs and other expense/(income) 4,524 (229) 193,298 247,215 Income/(Loss) before taxes 25,660 112,253 Current income tax expense/(recovery) — 27 Deferred income tax expense/(recovery) 10,963 109,350 Net Income/(Loss) $ 14,697 $ 2,876 Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) Unrealized gain/(loss) on foreign currency translation (12,867) 131,774 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on net investment hedge with U.S. denominated debt 8,522 (50,062) Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) $ 10,352 $ 84,588 Net income/(Loss) per share Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.01

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended March 31, (CDN$ thousands) unaudited 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net income/(loss) $ 14,697 $ 2,876 Non-cash items add/(deduct): Depletion, depreciation and accretion 46,460 95,192 Asset impairment 4,300 — Changes in fair value of derivative instruments 49,842 (96,428) Deferred income tax expense/(recovery) 10,963 109,350 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss on debt and working capital 319 (2,415) Share-based compensation and general and administrative 1,842 7,755 Amortization of debt issuance costs 73 — Translation of U.S. dollar cash held in Canada (448) (3,103) Asset retirement obligation expenditures (7,080) (10,794) Changes in non-cash operating working capital (83,729) 20,306 Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities 37,239 122,739 Financing Activities Bank term loan 501,286 — Proceeds from the issuance of shares 125,746 — Purchase of common shares under Normal Course Issuer Bid — (2,536) Share-based compensation – cash settled (tax withholding) (4,491) (7,232) Dividends (7,019) (6,661) Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities 615,522 (16,429) Investing Activities Capital and office expenditures (51,762) (129,342) Bruin acquisition (528,597) — Property and land acquisitions (3,407) (2,256) Property divestments 4,995 5,578 Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities (578,771) (126,020) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 571 10,137 Change in cash and cash equivalents 74,561 (9,573) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 114,455 151,649 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 189,016 $ 142,076