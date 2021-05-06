Enerplus announces voting results from the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders













CALGARY, AB – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting held on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting and Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated March 16, 2021 (the “Circular”).

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following nine nominees as Directors of the Corporation who will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

2. Appointment of Auditors

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Judith D. Buie 126,546,657 99.10% 1,152,964 0.90% Karen E. Clarke-Whistler 126,748,448 99.26% 951,173 0.74% Ian C. Dundas 126,685,433 99.21% 1,014,188 0.79% Hillary A. Foulkes 126,714,407 99.23% 985,214 0.77% Robert B. Hodgins 110,044,452 86.17% 17,655,169 13.83% Susan M. MacKenzie 125,033,006 97.91% 2,666,615 2.09% Elliott Pew 126,655,190 99.18% 1,044,431 0.82% Jeffrey W. Sheets 126,843,395 99.33% 856,226 0.67% Sheldon B. Steeves 126,530,445 99.08% 1,169,176 0.92%

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as auditors of the Corporation:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 149,374,762 99.64% 537,266 0.36%

3. Approval of the Non-Binding Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation

Shareholders voted to approve the non-binding resolution on Enerplus’ approach to executive compensation, as described in the Circular:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 118,681,349 92.94% 9,018,269 7.06%

Ian C. Dundas

President & Chief Executive Officer

Enerplus Corporation