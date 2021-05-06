Hillcrest Energy Technologies taps M&A veteran David Farrell as new strategic advisor













Vancouver, B.C. – Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CNSX:HEAT.CN) (OTC:HLRTF) (FRA:7HIA.F) (“Hillcrest” or the “Company”), a clean tech innovation and development company on the rise, today announced that David Farrell has joined the Company as a strategic advisor to help guide innovation mapping and drive business expansion efforts.

Mr. Farrell brings over 25 years of corporate and investment banking industry experience, having successfully negotiated, orchestrated and closed more than US$25 billion worth of M&A and structured financing transactions throughout his career. Working closely with the Hillcrest Executive Team, David will focus on identifying, negotiating and implementing company-building transactions including joint ventures, acquisitions and business optimization.

Currently, Mr. Farrell is President of Davisa Consulting, a private consulting firm working with global junior and mid-tier companies to identify and develop business deals and related financings. Previously, David was Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions at Endeavour Financial, a boutique merchant banking, corporate finance and M&A advisory group, and he started his career as a lawyer with Stikeman Elliott, working in both their Vancouver and London offices. Mr. Farrell obtained his B.Comm. (Finance) and subsequently his LL.B from the University of British Columbia and his ICD.D from University of Toronto Rotman School of Business and the Institute of Corporate Directors.

“Hillcrest is excited to welcome a professional of David’s caliber to the team,” said Hillcrest Energy Technologies CEO, Don Currie. “David brings tremendous experience, energy and focus to help identify growth opportunities, and has a solid track record of connecting businesses to profitable outcomes.”

“While we spent the better part of 2020 understanding market demands and investing in our clean tech transition, we’ve come out of the gate incredibly strong in 2021,” Currie continued. “We’ve created a solid foundation for ‘scale readiness’ – securing access to capital, enabling in-house R&D, developing engineering and management talent, and shoring up production capabilities – all focused on bringing clean technologies to market in proven sectors. Our goal is to create both immediate and lasting shareholder value that benefits from our current economic stability as well as our relentless pursuit of exponential innovation.”

“Having focused my career on proactively building mid-tier growth companies on the back of accretive, shareholder-value enhancing transactions, I am excited to bring my experience to the Hillcrest team and the Hillcrest story,” said advisor David Farrell. “Hillcrest has demonstrated the enviable ability to combine vision and execution as the Company has transitioned to clean tech with the ‘scale readiness’ Don mentions. I look forward to the opportunities ahead as Hillcrest delivers on its commitment to provide energy solutions for the future.

Hillcrest is a clean tech innovation and development company on the rise. Working to decarbonize and electrify the energy sector, the Company intends to lead by example as it transitions from the production of fossil fuels from its West Hazel asset in Saskatchewan, to clean energy technologies that help unlock efficiencies in electrification and maximize performance of electric systems including electric vehicles, motors and electric generators.

