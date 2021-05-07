Canadian Natural Resources Limited reports voting results at annual meeting













Calgary, Alberta – Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders on May 6, 2021. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Votes For Votes Withheld Catherine M. Best 839,152,017

93.95% 54,072,277

6.05% M. Elizabeth Cannon 860,314,872

96.32% 32,909,422

3.68% N. Murray Edwards 846,127,456

94.73% 47,096,838

5.27% Christopher L. Fong 834,310,890

93.40% 58,913,404

6.60% Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin 745,032,966

83.41% 148,191,328

16.59% Wilfred A. Gobert 853,395,547

95.54% 39,828,747

4.46% Steve W. Laut 862,433,076

96.55% 30,791,218

3.45% Tim S. McKay 881,878,426

98.73% 11,345,868

1.27% Honourable Frank J. McKenna 821,180,337

91.93% 72,043,957

8.07% David A. Tuer 835,887,424

93.58% 57,336,870

6.42% Annette M. Verschuren 891,470,801

99.80% 1,753,493

0.20%

Votes For Votes Withheld The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. 882,487,771

97.16% 25,751,218

2.84% Votes For Votes Against On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation. 871,283,542

97.54% 21,940,746

2.46%

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

