Canadian Natural Resources Limited reports voting results at annual meeting

Calgary, Alberta – Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders on May 6, 2021. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

  1.  The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
Votes For Votes Withheld
Catherine M. Best 839,152,017
93.95%		 54,072,277
6.05%
M. Elizabeth Cannon 860,314,872
96.32%		 32,909,422
3.68%
N. Murray Edwards 846,127,456
94.73%		 47,096,838
5.27%
Christopher L. Fong 834,310,890
93.40%		 58,913,404
6.60%
Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin 745,032,966
83.41%		 148,191,328
16.59%
Wilfred A. Gobert 853,395,547
95.54%		 39,828,747
4.46%
Steve W. Laut 862,433,076
96.55%		 30,791,218
3.45%
Tim S. McKay 881,878,426
98.73%		 11,345,868
1.27%
Honourable Frank J. McKenna 821,180,337
91.93%		 72,043,957
8.07%
David A. Tuer 835,887,424
93.58%		 57,336,870
6.42%
Annette M. Verschuren 891,470,801
99.80%		 1,753,493
0.20%
Votes For Votes Withheld
  1. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
 882,487,771
97.16%		 25,751,218
2.84%
Votes For Votes Against
  1. On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation.
 871,283,542
97.54%		 21,940,746
2.46%

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 – 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com

TIM S. MCKAY
President

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

JASON M. POPKO
Manager, Investor Relations

Trading Symbol – CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange

