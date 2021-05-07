Journey Energy Inc. Returns to Profitability in the First Quarter of 2021

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ – Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) (“Journey” or the “Company“) announces its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. The complete set of financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are posted on www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.journeyenergy.ca.

Highlights for the first quarter are as follows:

Produced 7,577 boe/d with 54% coming from natural gas production; 38% from crude oil and 8% from NGL’s. 100% of Journey’s production is currently unhedged.

Realized adjusted funds flow of $8.7 million or $0.20 per basic share.

or per basic share. Reduced net debt by 35% to $83.7 million from $128.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

from at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Continued work on decommissioning non-producing sites. To date Journey has been allocated $3.4 million under the Site Rehabilitation Program.

under the Site Rehabilitation Program. Produced 5,854 megawatts of electricity at Journey’s new electricity generation facility in Countess, Alberta at an average price of $130 /MW.

Three months ended

March 31, Financial ($000’s except per share 2021 2020 %

change amounts) Production revenue 23,575 18,336 29 Net earnings (loss) 1,699 (65,441) (103) Per basic share 0.04 (1.52) (103) Per diluted share 0.04 (1.52) (103) Adjusted Funds flow 8,712 (205) (4,350) Per basic share 0.20 (0.01) (2,100) Per diluted share 0.18 (0.01) (1,900) Cash flow from operations 4,295 1,382 211 Per basic share 0.10 0.03 233 Per diluted share 0.09 0.03 200 Net capital expenditures 465 3,276 (86) Net debt 83,729 128,435 (35) Share Capital (000’s) Basic, weighted average 44,001 44,001 – Basic, end of period 44,001 44,001 – Fully diluted 52,504 48,174 9 Daily Sales Volumes Natural gas (Mcf/d) Conventional 19,429 22,624 (14) Coal bed methane 5,083 6,198 (18) Total natural gas volumes 24,512 28,822 (15) Crude oil (Bbl/d) Light/medium 2,160 3,071 (30) Heavy 710 737 (4) Total crude oil volumes 2,870 3,808 (25) Natural gas liquids (Bbl/d) 622 713 (13) Barrels of oil equivalent (boe/d) 7,577 9,325 (19) Average Prices (excluding hedging) Natural gas ($/mcf) 3.00 1.23 144 Crude Oil ($/bbl) 57.37 40.03 43 Natural gas liquids ($/bbl) 38.16 19.00 101 Barrels of oil equivalent ($/boe) 34.57 21.61 60 Netbacks ($/boe) Realized prices (excl. hedging) 34.57 21.61 60 Royalties (3.71) (3.18) 17 Operating expenses (14.46) (13.86) 4 Transportation expenses (0.44) (0.53) (17) Operating netback 15.96 4.04 295

OPERATIONS

Journey achieved sales volumes of 7,577 boe/d (46% crude oil and NGL’s) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 19% reduction from 9,325 (48% crude oil and NGL’s) produced in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in production is due to natural declines and a lack of capital for both drilling and optimization projects. The declines are reflective of the higher initial decline rates from wells drilled in 2019, and are not reflective of Journey’s current base decline rate. Journey’s current annual decline rate is estimated to be 14% and is expected to be moderated by optimization projects returning shut in wells to production.

In mid-March of 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic was causing systematic shutdowns of global economies, and world oil prices experienced a severe decline. WTI oil prices declined below USD $20/bbl making several of Journey’s oil properties uneconomic to operate. Consequently, Journey took the prudent and immediate action to shut-in approximately 1,500 boe/d (73% crude oil and NGL’s) of its production effective the first week of April. Journey restarted the majority of shut-in production early in the third quarter of 2020.

Journey did not drill or complete any wells in 2020. Capital expenditures for 2020 were limited to maintenance capital where deemed necessary, as well as the completion and commissioning of our power generation project. The power project commenced operations in late September. One key feature of the power project as designed, is the ease in which the project can be expanded to over 6 megawatts from the current maximum capacity of 4.0 megawatts, with the addition of one additional power generation unit. Over the past six months Journey has seen a dramatic increase in pricing for both natural gas and electricity, and remains well positioned to take full advantage of these increases in 2021.

In 2020 Journey was focused on repositioning its capital structure to provide maximum liquidity over the medium term. This focus will continue into 2021 with Journey planning to use available cash flow to satisfy its short term obligations. Journey plans on returning to the field in late 2021 or early 2022 and this should increase both production and oil weighting to pre pandemic levels over time. Journey’s low decline and predictable asset base will provide the Company with a stable platform for this growth in 2022. Journey will continue to monitor broader market forces and adjust its capital plans on an ongoing basis.

Journey has a development drilling program ready for Skiff, Cherhill and Crystal. The horizontal development program in south Skiff follows up the three wells drilled there in 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, the central well of the three well pattern was converted to water injection, and the offsetting producers have now responded favorably to this injection. The vast majority of Journey’s future capital projects are within existing pools. They are not subject to near term expiries and new volumes can be brought on with very little incremental operating cost when drilling resumes.

Journey has been able to take advantage of the previously announced Site Rehabilitation Program whereby funds are provided to industry to complete abandonment work. Journey has been allocated approximately $3.37 million in programs 1-5. These funds will be utilized to abandon wells, facilities, and also to conduct Phase 1 and Phase 2 environmental assessments. Approximately $1.1 million of these funds have been expended to date. Technical teams at Journey have reviewed and approved for abandonment, approximately 20 well sites in Westerose; 30 well sites in Matziwin; and 50 well sites in Crystal. This program will be ongoing throughout 2021 and into 2022.

The Duvernay drilling program has advanced to the point where Journey has significant production history for the three wells drilled by its joint venture partner, Kiwetinohk Resources Corp. (“KRC”). These wells rank in the top tier of all wells drilled to date in the East Shale Duvernay basin. The success to date in this play highlights the significant development potential of the Duvernay land block. The joint venture currently controls approximately 116 gross sections where Journey has an average working interest of 37.5% (43.5 net sections). Since KRC did not fully complete all possible earning during the option phase of the farm-out agreement, which ended in late August 2020, Journey retained its 100% interest in 31 unearned sections. This, plus an additional 6 gross sections Journey previously acquired, results in the Company controlling 80.5 net sections or approximately 53% of the total acreage within the total Duvernay land block. As Journey recovers from the 2020 oil price shock associated with the pandemic, the capital available for this project in 2021 is limited, despite this resource having attractive returns in the current pricing environment. As a result, Journey is actively seeking opportunities to monetize this opportunity or find a joint venture partner.

FINANCIAL

While oil prices have improved from the first quarter of 2020, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to create uncertainty about when the global economy can return to a normal state. Journey’s realized crude oil prices during the first quarter of 2021 averaged $57.37/bbl which was 43% higher than the $40.03/bbl realized in the first quarter of 2020. Natural gas prices showed solid improvement as well as Journey realized $3.00/mcf compared to $1.23/mcf in the first quarter of 2020. Overall, Journey’s average realized commodity prices were 60% higher during the first quarter of 2021 at $34.57/boe as compared to $21.61/boe in the same quarter of 2020. Since the debt restructuring in October of 2020 Journey has remained unhedged and as a result has taken full advantage of the commodity price appreciation that started around that time.

Aggregate sales volumes for Journey’s commodities declined by 19% from 9,325 boe/d in the first quarter of 2020 to 7,577 in the first quarter of 2021. Journey’s sales volume mix shifted slightly more towards natural gas as the wells drilled in 2019 had a higher oil weighting. Natural gas volumes accounted for 54% (2020 – 51%) of total boe volumes sold in the first quarter while crude oil production dropped to 38% in 2021 from 41% in 2020. On the revenue side, crude oil and NGL’s comprised 72% of total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 while for the same quarter in 2020 they were 82%.

The Company continued its cost control initiatives initiated in 2020 in response to the pandemic and continued exploring new ways to achieve cost control both in the field and in the head office. Journey has ensured that all controllable costs were minimized, while continuing to operate in a very safe and responsible manner. The G&A cost reduction initiatives initiated in the second quarter of 2020 had a direct bearing on the 2021 results and will continue to do so into the future. During 2020, Journey reduced compensation levels to its staff by approximately 10% on top of the already reduced work week implemented in 2019; the Company laid off approximately one-quarter of its workforce; obtained a new head office lease under very favourable terms; and continued to apply for benefits under the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program. On a per boe basis, Journey’s G&A costs were $0.68 for the first quarter of 2021, or 83% lower than the $4.10 realized in the first quarter of 2020.

Finance expenses related to borrowings decreased by 4% to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 from $2.5 million in the same quarter of 2020. Average, interest-bearing debt decreased by 28% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 2020 as a result of the settlement of Journey’s bank debt for less than its face value on October 30, 2020. While the effective interest rate is higher due to term debt replacing the bank debt, the lower term debt principal created interest savings for Journey.

Journey generated net income of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, which was largely attributable to higher commodity prices, but also because of lower depletion charges during the quarter. Adjusted Funds Flow reversed course from a negative $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 to a positive $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 or $0.20 per basic share and $0.18 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations was $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 or $0.08 per basic shares and $0.07 per diluted share.

Journey exited the first quarter of 2021 with net debt of $83.7 million, which was 35% lower than the $128.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Journey is concentrating its efforts in paying down the term debt owing to AIMCo and to this end has already made payments of $3.75 million in March and $2.0 million in April of 2021.

OUTLOOK

The Countess sale process was terminated on March 1 and as a result Journey retained the $0.9 million deposit; the electricity generation asset; and approximately 7,500 mcf/d of long-life natural gas production. This has increased the sustainability of Journey through enabling the Company to participate in the recent uplift in natural gas prices, and also diversifying its revenue base with the electricity generation project. Journey is currently investigating the feasibility of expanding the capacity of the power plant as it was constructed in a manner that allows for expanded capacity, providing significant future optionality for the Company.

The increase in commodity prices since the beginning of 2021 has allowed Journey to meet its near term financial obligations from cash flow.

2021 GUIDANCE

Journey has decided to take a conservative approach to capital spending for 2021, with a focus on repaying a significant portion of the October, 2020 AIMCo borrowings during the year. The rebound in commodity prices, coupled with favorable price differentials, and a lower operating cost structure are combining to make Journey very sustainable well into the future. Journey’s updated 2021 guidance is presented in the table below:

Annual average production 7,300 – 7,600 boe/d (46% crude oil and NGL) Capital spending $4 – $5 million Adjusted Funds Flow $27 – $30 million Year-end net debt $65 – $68 million Funds flow per basic weighted average share $0.61 – $0.68 Corporate annual decline rate 14%

Journey’s 2021 forecasted funds flow is based upon the following assumed annual, average prices: WTI of $59.00/bbl USD; Company differentials of $5/bbl USD for oil from Edmonton light sweet prices; realized natural gas price of CDN$2.70/mcf CDN; and a foreign exchange rate of $0.80 US$/CDN$.

Over the course of 2021, we look forward to updating you on our progress.

Annual General Meeting

Journey’s annual general meeting (“AGM” or the “Meeting”) is scheduled for 3:00 pm (Calgary time) on May 26, 2021. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Journey is discouraging physical attendance at the Meeting and has decided to offer shareholders an opportunity to listen to the business to be conducted at the Meeting by teleconference. Shareholders not attending in person must vote on the matters not less than forty-eight (48) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the Province of Alberta) before the time of the Meeting. Further instructions on how to listen to the Meeting and how to vote in advance of the Meeting will be found in Journey’s management information circular that will be posted on the Company’s website and on SEDAR in due course. In line with Journey’s commitment to safety, in-person attendance by directors and senior management of Journey will be limited and will be subject to the orders, limitations, advice and guidance of the federal and provincial health ministries and other governmental authorities. Accordingly, Journey expects to only have a minimum number of in-person attendees present to conduct the formal business of the Meeting and does not intend to provide a corporate presentation after the Meeting.

Two of our current directors, Howard Crone and Ryan Shay will not be standing for re-election at the AGM. Journey was very fortunate to have two well-respected and experienced business people such as these to help guide us through some of the most volatile and challenging times the industry has seen. Journey would like to thank both Mr. Crone and Mr. Shay for their guidance, advice and experience throughout their tenure with the Company and we wish them well in their future endeavors. Journey has put forward two new directors to stand for election at the Meeting. Mr. Thomas Mullane and Mr. Steve Smith will be standing for election at the Meeting. Please see the information circular filed on SEDAR for their full biographies.

About the Company

Journey is a Canadian exploration and production company focused on conventional, oil-weighted operations in western Canada. Journey’s strategy is to grow its production base by drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, executing on accretive acquisitions. Journey seeks to optimize its legacy oil pools on existing lands through the application of best practices in horizontal drilling and, where feasible, with water floods.