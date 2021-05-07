TC Energy declares quarterly dividends













CALGARY, Alberta – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that its Board of Directors (Board) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per common share for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 on the Company’s outstanding common shares. The common share dividend is payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.

The Board also declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s outstanding Cumulative First Preferred Shares as follows:

For the period up to but excluding June 30, 2021, payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2021: Series 1 (TRP.PR.A) – $0.2174375 per share Series 2 (TRP.PR.F) – $0.12422123 per share Series 3 (TRP.PR.B) – $0.105875 per share Series 4 (TRP.PR.H) – $0.08433082 per share

For the period up to but excluding July 30, 2021, payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021: Series 5 (TRP.PR.C) – $0.1218125 per share Series 6 (TRP.PR.I) – $0.10196986 per share Series 7 (TRP.PR.D) – $0.243938 per share Series 9 (TRP.PR.E) – $0.235125 per share

For the period up to but excluding May 31, 2021, payable on May 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021: Series 11 (TRP.PR.G) – $0.2094375 per share Series 13 (TRP.PR.J) – $0.34375 per share Series 15 (TRP.PR.K) – $0.30625 per share



These dividends are designated by TC Energy to be eligible dividends for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

As previously announced, all issued and outstanding Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series 13 (Series 13 Shares) will be redeemed on May 31, 2021. As such, the quarterly dividend of $0.34375 per Series 13 Share announced in this release will be the final dividend on the Series 13 Shares. Subsequent to May 31, 2021, the Series 13 Shares will cease to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and will no longer be entitled to dividends.

Common shares purchased with reinvested cash dividends under TC Energy’s Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (DRP) will be acquired on the Toronto Stock Exchange at 100 per cent of the weighted average purchase price. The DRP is available for dividends payable on TC Energy’s common and preferred shares.

