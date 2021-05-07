TransGlobe Energy corporation announces AGM voting results and confirmation of board changes

CALGARY, Alberta – TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces its AGM voting results.
Report in Respect of Voting Results Pursuant to Section 11.3 of
National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations
The following sets forth a brief description of each matter voted upon at the annual general meeting (the “Meeting“) of the holders of common shares of TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company“) held on May 6, 2021 and the outcome of the vote:
|
Description of Matter
|Outcome of
Vote
|Votes For
(ballots
only)
|Votes
Against or Withheld
(ballots
only)
|1.
|Ordinary resolution fixing the number of directors of TransGlobe to be elected at the Meeting at six (6).
|Approved
|23,440,848
98.50%
|356,209
1.50%
|2.
|Ordinary resolution electing the following nominees to serve as directors of TransGlobe for the ensuing year, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, as more particularly described in the information circular of TransGlobe dated March 18, 2021 (the “Information Circular“):
|David B. Cook
|Approved
|17,619,066
|6,177,991
|74.04%
|25.96%
|Randall C. Neely
|21,058,827
|2,738,230
|88.49%
|11.51%
|Ross G. Clarkson
|21,230,289
|2,566,768
|89.21%
|10.79%
|Edward D. LaFehr
|20,927,796
|2,869,261
|87.94%
|12.06%
|Timothy R. Marchant
|20,507,197
|3,289,860
|86.18%
|13.82%
|Steven W. Sinclair
|18,471,577
|5,324,480
|77.62%
|22.38%
|3.
|Ordinary resolution appointing BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of TransGlobe for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of TransGlobe to fix their remuneration as such.
|Approved
|Show of hands
|Show of hands
|4.
|Advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation, as described in the Information Circular.
|Approved
|20,862,106
87.67%
|2,954,951
12.33%
Carol Bell did not stand for re-election and is no longer a Director of the Company.
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cashflow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
