TransGlobe Energy corporation announces AGM voting results and confirmation of board changes













CALGARY, Alberta – TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces its AGM voting results.

Report in Respect of Voting Results Pursuant to Section 11.3 of

National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations

The following sets forth a brief description of each matter voted upon at the annual general meeting (the “Meeting“) of the holders of common shares of TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company“) held on May 6, 2021 and the outcome of the vote:



Description of Matter

Outcome of

Vote Votes For

(ballots

only)

Votes

Against or Withheld

(ballots

only) 1. Ordinary resolution fixing the number of directors of TransGlobe to be elected at the Meeting at six (6). Approved 23,440,848

98.50% 356,209

1.50% 2. Ordinary resolution electing the following nominees to serve as directors of TransGlobe for the ensuing year, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, as more particularly described in the information circular of TransGlobe dated March 18, 2021 (the “Information Circular“): David B. Cook Approved 17,619,066 6,177,991 74.04% 25.96% Randall C. Neely 21,058,827 2,738,230 88.49% 11.51% Ross G. Clarkson 21,230,289 2,566,768 89.21% 10.79% Edward D. LaFehr 20,927,796 2,869,261 87.94% 12.06% Timothy R. Marchant 20,507,197 3,289,860 86.18% 13.82% Steven W. Sinclair 18,471,577 5,324,480 77.62% 22.38% 3. Ordinary resolution appointing BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of TransGlobe for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of TransGlobe to fix their remuneration as such. Approved Show of hands Show of hands 4. Advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation, as described in the Information Circular. Approved 20,862,106

87.67% 2,954,951

12.33%

Carol Bell did not stand for re-election and is no longer a Director of the Company.

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cashflow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

