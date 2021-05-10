Crescent Point Energy Corp expected to post earnings of 47 cents a share













Crescent Point Energy Corp is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on May 12. The company is expected to report a 55.5% decrease in revenue to C$492.1 million from C$1.11 billion a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data. ​

Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp is for earnings of 6 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported a loss of C$4.40 per share.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 10 “strong buy” or “buy,” 4 “hold” and 1 “sell” or “strong sell.” The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 2.5% in the last three months. ​

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp is C$6.5​, about 18.9% above​ its last closing price of C$5.27. ​​​ * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars).