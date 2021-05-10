Pembina Pipeline Corporation reports voting results from 2021 annual meeting of shareholders













CALGARY, AB – Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“Pembina” or the “Company”) (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) reported the voting results from its annual meeting of common shareholders held virtually on May 7, 2021 (the “Meeting”). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 19, 2021 (the “Information Circular”) and is available on the Company’s website under “Investors – Shareholder Information” at www.pembina.com.

A total of 328,903,599 common shares representing 59.81 percent of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in person and by proxy in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are provided below:

1. Election of Directors

The following 11 nominees were appointed as directors of Pembina to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Percentage Number Percentage Number Anne-Marie N. Ainsworth 90.61% 282,410,283 9.39% 29,264,713 Cynthia Carroll 98.11% 305,771,267 1.89% 5,903,729 Michael H. Dilger 99.51% 310,132,360 0.49% 1,542,635 Randall J. Findlay 97.22% 303,024,793 2.78% 8,650,203 Robert G. Gwin 98.72% 307,679,573 1.28% 3,995,423 Maureen E. Howe 99.07% 308,770,678 0.93% 2,904,317 Gordon J. Kerr 98.11% 305,788,821 1.89% 5,886,174 David M.B. LeGresley 98.45% 306,848,586 1.55% 4,826,409 Leslie A. O’Donoghue 98.82% 308,004,182 1.18% 3,670,814 Bruce D. Rubin 99.75% 310,892,115 0.25% 782,881 Henry W. Sykes 98.88% 308,184,170 1.12% 3,490,825

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed to serve as the auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting, at remuneration to be fixed by the directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

3. Acceptance of Company’s Approach to Executive Compensation

On an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibility of the board of directors, the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Information Circular was approved with approximately 93.75 percent of votes cast in favour.

Additional details in respect of the Meeting’s voting results can be found on Pembina’s profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.