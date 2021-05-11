New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|May. 11
|Oil & Gas – Camp Attendant
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|May. 11
|Senior Contract Analyst
|Emergy Personnel Inc.
|Calgary
|May. 11
|Labourers, Pipefitter & Welder Helper/Apprentice
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|May. 11
|Journeyman Pipefitter – Grande Prairie, AB
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|May. 11
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|May. 11
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|May. 11
|Control Centre Operator (Sherwood Park, AB, CA)
|Pembina
|Sherwood Park
|May. 10
|Designer, Instrument & Control
|Brunel
|Red Deer
|May. 10
|Maintenance Planner
|Brunel
|Calgary
|May. 9
|Senior HRMS (Workday) Business Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|May. 9
|Class & HCA Program Lead
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|May. 8
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|May. 8
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|May. 8
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|May. 7
|Junior / Intermediate Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fox Creek
|May. 7
|Intermediate Environmental Scientists (Reclamation & Remediation)
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|May. 7
|Intermediate Environmental Scientist
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|May. 7
|Intermediate Environmental Scientist
|Vertex
|Fort McMurray
|May. 7
|Administrator
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|May. 7
|Warehouse Tech / Administration
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|May. 7
|Junior Administrator
|Vertex
|Calgary
|May. 7
|Junior Environmental Scientist (Vegetation)
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|May. 7
|BULK LOGISTICS DRIVER – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|May. 7
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|May. 7
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|May. 7
|Senior Accountant
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
|May. 7
|Superintendent, Site Services
|Brunel
|La Ronge
|May. 7
|Mine Operations Supervisor
|Brunel
|La Ronge
|May. 7
|Capital Projects Engineer
|Brunel
|La Ronge
|May. 6
|Production Technician
|AltaGas
|Blythe
|May. 6
|Electrician – Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|May. 6
|Electrician – Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|May. 6
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fox Creek
|May. 6
|Junior Environmental Scientist (Vegetation)
|Vertex
|Fort McMurray
|May. 6
|GIS Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|May. 6
|Cost Specialist
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|May. 5
|Senior IT Auditor, Internal Audit
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|May. 5
|Instrumentation Technician Apprentice – 3rd/4th Year
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|May. 5
|Instrumentation Technician Apprentice – 3rd/4th Year
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|May. 5
|Senior Production Engineer
|Razor Energy Corp.
|Calgary
|May. 5
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer