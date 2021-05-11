BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
May. 11 Oil & Gas – Camp Attendant Roska DBO Grande Prairie
May. 11 Senior Contract Analyst Emergy Personnel Inc. Calgary
May. 11 Labourers, Pipefitter & Welder Helper/Apprentice Roska DBO Grande Prairie
May. 11 Journeyman Pipefitter – Grande Prairie, AB Roska DBO Grande Prairie
May. 11 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
May. 11 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
May. 11 Control Centre Operator (Sherwood Park, AB, CA) Pembina Sherwood Park
May. 10 Designer, Instrument & Control Brunel Red Deer
May. 10 Maintenance Planner Brunel Calgary
May. 9 Senior HRMS (Workday) Business Analyst TC Energy Calgary
May. 9 Class & HCA Program Lead TC Energy Calgary
May. 8 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
May. 8 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
May. 8 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
May. 7 Junior / Intermediate Field Operator Roska DBO Fox Creek
May. 7 Intermediate Environmental Scientists (Reclamation & Remediation) Vertex Sherwood Park
May. 7 Intermediate Environmental Scientist Vertex Sherwood Park
May. 7 Intermediate Environmental Scientist Vertex Fort McMurray
May. 7 Administrator Vertex Sherwood Park
May. 7 Warehouse Tech / Administration Roska DBO Calgary
May. 7 Junior Administrator Vertex Calgary
May. 7 Junior Environmental Scientist (Vegetation) Vertex Sherwood Park
May. 7 BULK LOGISTICS DRIVER – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
May. 7 CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
May. 7 CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
May. 7 Senior Accountant Brunel Saskatoon
May. 7 Superintendent, Site Services Brunel La Ronge
May. 7 Mine Operations Supervisor Brunel La Ronge
May. 7 Capital Projects Engineer Brunel La Ronge
May. 6 Production Technician AltaGas Blythe
May. 6 Electrician – Journeyman Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
May. 6 Electrician – Apprentice Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
May. 6 Field Operator Roska DBO Fox Creek
May. 6 Junior Environmental Scientist (Vegetation) Vertex Fort McMurray
May. 6 GIS Analyst Pembina Calgary
May. 6 Cost Specialist Brunel Vancouver
May. 5 Senior IT Auditor, Internal Audit TC Energy Calgary
May. 5 Instrumentation Technician Apprentice – 3rd/4th Year Strike Group All Areas
May. 5 Instrumentation Technician Apprentice – 3rd/4th Year Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
May. 5 Senior Production Engineer Razor Energy Corp. Calgary
May. 5 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer