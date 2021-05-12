Surge Energy Inc. announces annual general meeting voting results

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % James Pasieka Marion Burnyeat 83,900,344 83,817,897 98.29% 98.20% 1,457,797 1,540,244 1.71% 1.80% Paul Colborne Daryl Gilbert Michelle Gramatke 83,343,340 83,542,034 83,574,874 97.64% 97.87% 97.91% 2,014,801 1,816,107 1,783,267 2.36% 2.13% 2.09% Robert Leach Allison Maher 83,967,424 83,869,642 98.37% 98.26% 1,390,717 1,488,499 1.63% 1.74% P. Daniel O’Neil 83,878,529 98.27% 1,479,612 1.73% Murray Smith 81,179,341 95.10% 4,178,800 4.90%

In addition, the shareholders also approved the amendments to the stock incentive plan to increase the number of common shares issuable pursuant to share awards and common shares issuable pursuant to unallocated awards under the stock incentive plan.

Votes For Votes Against # % # % Approval of Amendment to Stock Incentive Plan and Unallocated Awards under Plan 74,152,478 86.67% 11,205,663 13.13%

The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.