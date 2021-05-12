Surge Energy Inc. announces annual general meeting voting results

|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
James Pasieka
Marion Burnyeat
|
83,900,344
83,817,897
|
98.29%
98.20%
|
1,457,797
1,540,244
|
1.71%
1.80%
|
Paul Colborne
Daryl Gilbert
Michelle Gramatke
|
83,343,340
83,542,034
83,574,874
|
97.64%
97.87%
97.91%
|
2,014,801
1,816,107
1,783,267
|
2.36%
2.13%
2.09%
|
Robert Leach
Allison Maher
|
83,967,424
83,869,642
|
98.37%
98.26%
|
1,390,717
1,488,499
|
1.63%
1.74%
|
P. Daniel O’Neil
|
83,878,529
|
98.27%
|
1,479,612
|
1.73%
|
Murray Smith
|
81,179,341
|
95.10%
|
4,178,800
|
4.90%
In addition, the shareholders also approved the amendments to the stock incentive plan to increase the number of common shares issuable pursuant to share awards and common shares issuable pursuant to unallocated awards under the stock incentive plan.
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
Approval of Amendment to Stock Incentive Plan and Unallocated Awards under Plan
|
74,152,478
|
86.67%
|
11,205,663
|
13.13%
The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.