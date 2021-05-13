Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. announces results of directors vote













CALGARY, Alberta – Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) (“Peyto“) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated March 30, 2021 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto’s annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held today, May 13, 2021. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld Donald Gray Michael MacBean Brian Davis Darren Gee Gregory Fletcher John W. Rossall Kathy Turgeon Elected Elected Elected Elected Elected Elected Elected 69,066,801 67,215,860 67,251,905 63,582,275 66,174,081 67,849,125 63,985,700 3,377,046 5,227,987 5,191,942 8,861,572 6,269,766 4,594,722 8,458,147