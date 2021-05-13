Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. announces results of directors vote

CALGARY, Alberta – Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) (“Peyto“) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated March 30, 2021 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto’s annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held today, May 13, 2021. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:
|Nominee
|Outcome of Vote
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Donald Gray
Michael MacBean
Brian Davis
Darren Gee
Gregory Fletcher
John W. Rossall
Kathy Turgeon
|Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
Elected
|69,066,801
67,215,860
67,251,905
63,582,275
66,174,081
67,849,125
63,985,700
|3,377,046
5,227,987
5,191,942
8,861,572
6,269,766
4,594,722
8,458,147