BOE Report

Hillcrest Energy Technologies to present at live webinar

Vancouver, B.C.  – Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CNSX:HEAT.CN) (OTC:HLRTF) (FRA:7HIA.F) (“Hillcrest” or the “Company”), a clean tech innovation and development company on the rise, is pleased to announce that the Company will present at a live webinar hosted by Amvest Capital LLC on Thursday May 20th at 4:05 p.m. EST / 1:05 PST.

Hillcrest will discuss corporate developments, current highlights and future business objectives. Members of the Executive Team, including CEO Don Currie and CTO Ari Berger, will present and participate in a Q&A session.

Shareholders can register for the free webinar at Hillcrest: Corporate Update.

For those unable to participate, a recording of the webinar will be posted to the Hillcrest Energy Technologies website following the live broadcast.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies 

Hillcrest is a clean tech innovation and development company on the rise. Working to decarbonize and electrify the energy sector, the Company intends to lead by example as it transitions from the production of fossil fuels from its West Hazel asset in Saskatchewan, to clean energy technologies that help unlock efficiencies in electrification and maximize performance of electric systems including electric vehicles, motors and electric generators. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power the future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol “HEAT”, on the OTCQB Venture Market as “HLRTF” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “7HIA.F”.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Donald Currie

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Advisories & Contact

CONTACT INFORMATION

Don Currie
Tel: +1-604-609-0006
Toll-free:  1-855-609-0006
dcurrie@hillcrestenergy.tech
www.hillcrestenergy.tech

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.