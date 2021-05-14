Hillcrest Energy Technologies to present at live webinar













Vancouver, B.C. – Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CNSX:HEAT.CN) (OTC:HLRTF) (FRA:7HIA.F) (“Hillcrest” or the “Company”), a clean tech innovation and development company on the rise, is pleased to announce that the Company will present at a live webinar hosted by Amvest Capital LLC on Thursday May 20th at 4:05 p.m. EST / 1:05 PST.

Hillcrest will discuss corporate developments, current highlights and future business objectives. Members of the Executive Team, including CEO Don Currie and CTO Ari Berger, will present and participate in a Q&A session.

Shareholders can register for the free webinar at Hillcrest: Corporate Update.

For those unable to participate, a recording of the webinar will be posted to the Hillcrest Energy Technologies website following the live broadcast.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest is a clean tech innovation and development company on the rise. Working to decarbonize and electrify the energy sector, the Company intends to lead by example as it transitions from the production of fossil fuels from its West Hazel asset in Saskatchewan, to clean energy technologies that help unlock efficiencies in electrification and maximize performance of electric systems including electric vehicles, motors and electric generators. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power the future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol “HEAT”, on the OTCQB Venture Market as “HLRTF” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “7HIA.F”.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Donald Currie

Chief Executive Officer and Director