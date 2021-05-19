Inclusive Energy creates strategic partnerships with ROK Resources and Jayhawk Resources













CALGARY, Alberta -Inclusive Energy Ltd. (“Inclusive”), a leader in the oil and gas services sector, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK”), whereby Inclusive has invested in ROK as part of a recent private placement financing. ROK is a junior oil and gas producer focused on developing its light oil properties in the Glen Ewen area of southeast Saskatchewan. The investment in ROK is an integral part of Inclusive Energy’s recent initiative to diversify its investments into well-managed upstream energy companies, focused on return on capital and value creation. The funding by Inclusive will complement its existing oilfield equipment business and the partnership will offer unique synergies and efficiencies for ROK to accelerate growth. Inclusive Energy is pleased to be working with ROK Resources, and Inclusive will provide both equipment and capital for ROK’s operations and we look forward to advancing further opportunities through our creative partnership. The collaboration of both companies is expected to bring long-term growth and value to their stakeholders and further build their business relationship.

In addition, Inclusive Energy is pleased to announce that it has entered into a funding arrangement with Jayhawk Resources Ltd. (“Jayhawk”), whereby Inclusive will provide financing and a credit facility to Jayhawk to be utilized for strategic and complementary acquisitions in Jayhawk’s core operating areas. Jayhawk Resources is a junior oil and natural gas producer, primarily operating natural gas properties in Alberta and focused on operating efficiencies, production optimization and development opportunities.

As part of its recently announced initiative to diversify and expand its investments in the North American energy and natural resource industries, Inclusive Energy is actively seeking investment opportunities in energy companies, projects and assets which offer a strong financial return and sustainable growth potential. Inclusive Energy offers a broad range of flexible, creative, and accretive financing alternatives to assist companies or projects with capital requirements.

Bilal Hydrie, President and CEO of Inclusive Energy, expounds that, “The creation of these strategic partnerships adds to the strength of Inclusive’s position in the oil and gas services sector and is in line with its diversification in the North American energy and natural resource industries, including the upstream, midstream, infrastructure, oilfield services and renewables sectors.” Furthermore, he adds, “We are proud to promote foreign investment to boost the Canadian economy and we will continue to synergize with our global partners with operations in nine other countries, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, UAE, Pakistan and China.”

Inclusive Energy’s capital investment fund complements its existing oilfield service business, where the company has established itself as an industry leader, focused on delivering the highest standard of customer service, quality, and value to its clients. Inclusive offers flexible payment options to industry on an extensive inventory of production and process equipment.

Contacts

Bilal Hydrie, President and CEO

bhydrie@inclusivenergy.com

(403)444-6897

Inclusivenergy.com