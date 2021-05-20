BOE Report

Bonterra Energy Corp. announces approval of all resolutions at annual and special meeting of shareholders and voting results

CALGARY, AB – Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) (“Bonterra” of the “Company”) announced that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 20, 2021, a total of 17,861,929 shares, representing 53.24% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy.  Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 15, 2021, including the election of each of the five nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The five director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

George F. Fink

11,000,244

62.35%

6,641,992

37.65%

Rodger A. Tourigny

15,320,575

86.84%

2,321,661

13.16%

John J. Campbell

14,879,454

84.34%

2,762,782

15.66%

Jacqueline R. Ricci

14,345,666

81.31%

3,296,570

18.69%

D. Michael G. Stewart

17,095,641

96.90%

546,595

3.10%

Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

17,842,271

99.89%

19,358

0.11%

Advance Notice Provisions

The advance notice provisions were approved by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

17,516,709

99.49%

89,048

0.51%

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, focused on its strategy of long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. The Company’s shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BNE.”