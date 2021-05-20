Bonterra Energy Corp. announces approval of all resolutions at annual and special meeting of shareholders and voting results

CALGARY, AB – Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) (“Bonterra” of the “Company”) announced that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 20, 2021, a total of 17,861,929 shares, representing 53.24% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 15, 2021, including the election of each of the five nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Election of Directors
The five director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
George F. Fink
|
11,000,244
|
62.35%
|
6,641,992
|
37.65%
|
Rodger A. Tourigny
|
15,320,575
|
86.84%
|
2,321,661
|
13.16%
|
John J. Campbell
|
14,879,454
|
84.34%
|
2,762,782
|
15.66%
|
Jacqueline R. Ricci
|
14,345,666
|
81.31%
|
3,296,570
|
18.69%
|
D. Michael G. Stewart
|
17,095,641
|
96.90%
|
546,595
|
3.10%
Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
17,842,271
|
99.89%
|
19,358
|
0.11%
Advance Notice Provisions
The advance notice provisions were approved by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
17,516,709
|
99.49%
|
89,048
|
0.51%
Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, focused on its strategy of long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. The Company’s shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BNE.”