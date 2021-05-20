Crescent Point announces annual general meeting results

CALGARY, AB – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“the meeting”) on May 20, 2021.

During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

The appointment of ten Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 212,680,720 98.87% 2,440,258 1.13%

2. Election of Directors

The ten director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld Percent Barbara Munroe 211,459,181 98.30% 3,661,797 1.70% Craig Bryksa 212,927,371 98.98% 2,193,608 1.02% Laura A. Cillis 211,044,169 98.10% 4,076,809 1.90% James E. Craddock 208,834,615 97.08% 6,286,364 2.92% John P. Dielwart 211,829,019 98.47% 3,291,959 1.53% Ted Goldthorpe 177,983,216 82.74% 37,137,763 17.26% Mike Jackson 208,188,864 96.78% 6,932,115 3.22% Jennifer F. Koury 211,070,750 98.12% 4,050,228 1.88% François Langlois 208,874,818 97.10% 6,246,160 2.90% Myron M. Stadnyk 211,901,669 98.50% 3,219,310 1.50%

3. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point’s auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Withheld Percent 225,412,433 98.86% 2,599,031 1.14%

4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The advisory vote to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation was supported by shareholders. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 201,013,482 93.44% 14,107,498 6.56%

The biographies of Crescent Point’s Board members, details about its environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company’s latest information circular, which is also available on Crescent Point’s website.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Brad Borggard, Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning and Capital Markets, or

Shant Madian, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020 Fax: (403) 693-0070

Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 – 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB T2P 1G1

www.crescentpointenergy.com