Crew Energy Inc. announces annual meeting results for election of directors

Nominee Name Votes For (%) Votes Withheld (%) John A. Brussa 97.98 % 2.02 % Gail A. Hannon 98.57 % 1.43 % Dennis L. Nerland 99.28 % 0.72 % Karen A. Nielsen 99.10 % 0.90 % Ryan A. Shay 98.75 % 1.25 % Dale O. Shwed 99.64 % 0.36 %

Crew is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially and socially responsible exploration and development complemented by strategic acquisitions. The Company’s operations are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia, and include a large contiguous land base. Greater Septimus along with Groundbirch and the light oil area at Tower in British Columbia offer significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew adheres to safe and environmentally responsible operations while remaining committed to sound ESG practices that underpin Crew’s fundamental business tenets. Crew’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “CR”.

