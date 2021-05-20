PrairieSky Receives TSX approval for renewed normal course issuer bid













CALGARY, Alberta – PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (“PrairieSky” or the “Company“) (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX“) has accepted the notice of PrairieSky’s intention to commence a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB“). PrairieSky previously purchased an aggregate of 9,934,091 common shares at a weighted average price per share of $9.58 under a normal course issuer bid that ran between May 19, 2020 and May 18, 2021.

On April 19, 2021, PrairieSky announced its intention to seek TSX approval to renew its NCIB for an additional one-year period. The NCIB allows the Company to purchase up to 15,135,000 common shares which represents 6.8% of the common shares outstanding of 222,442,900 as of May 12, 2021, and 10% of the public float of 151,354,864 common shares which is defined as the common shares outstanding after excluding common shares beneficially owned by directors and executive officers of PrairieSky and persons who beneficially own or exercise control or direction over more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of PrairieSky. The NCIB will commence on May 25, 2021 and will expire no later than May 24, 2022.

Under the NCIB, common shares may be repurchased in open market transactions on the TSX, and/or other Canadian alternative trading platforms. In accordance with the rules of the TSX governing normal course issuer bids, the total number of common shares the Company is permitted to purchase is subject to a daily purchase limit of 140,657 common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of common shares on the TSX calculated for the six-month period ended April 30, 2021, being 562,629 common shares. However, the Company may make one block purchase per calendar week which exceeds the daily repurchase restriction. Any common shares that are purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled upon their purchase by PrairieSky.

PrairieSky has entered into an automatic purchase plan with its broker, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., in order to facilitate purchases of its common shares. The automatic purchase plan allows for purchases by the Company of its common shares at any time, including, without limitation, when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to make purchases due to regulatory restriction or self-imposed blackout periods. Purchases will be made by PrairieSky’s broker based upon the parameters prescribed by the TSX and the terms of the parties’ written agreement.

PrairieSky currently intends to purchase up to a maximum of 15,135,000 common shares to effect NCIB purchases over the next 12 months. However, the Company’s board of directors may consider, from time to time, applying to the TSX to increase the amount of NCIB purchases. Decisions regarding increases to the NCIB will be based on market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, and other factors including other options to expand our portfolio of royalty assets.