Treeline & West Moberly First Nations form Well Servicing Partnership in NE B.C.













Treeline Well Services LP is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with the Dunne Za Economic Development Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of the West Moberly First Nations. The community of West Moberly First Nations is located on Moberly Lake in the beautiful Peace River country, approximately 90 kilometers southwest of Ft. St. John. The West Moberly First Nations are comprised of the Dunne-za, Cree & Saulteau peoples and are affiliated with the Treaty 8 Tribal Association.

With resource development increasing across its traditional lands, the West Moberly First Nations have established strategic alliances with local businesses to bring shared value to their community members, partners and industry clients. Since 2001, they have been reinvesting in their partnership companies, building local skills capacity and returning profits to the West Moberly community. These are proud business ventures that connect their land, values and culture with business growth and prosperity.

“Through this new strategic partnership, WMFN is increasing its participation in the local and regional economy. We see this move as a logical step in our goal to build a corporate alliance and become responsible stewards who can contribute in responsible ways.”

-Chief Roland Willson

West Moberly Treeline looks to expand its service rig operations in British Columbia while continuing to adhere to our core principles of safety, performance and the environment. Throughout the last year Treeline has operated 8 service rigs in British Columbia and sees this as a strategic core area to the business. Effective immediately all of the rigs working within the West Moberly Traditional lands will operate under the WM Treeline Joint Venture.

Treeline is a privately owned Western Canadian service company that has been in business for over 25 years and currently operates a fleet of 29 service rigs in Alberta and British Columbia. Treeline continues to follow its core beliefs and values by investing back into the communities in which we work. Treeline has a long history of partnering with First Nation communities, Treeline has been in partnership with the Fort McMurray Group of Companies (FMFN #468) since 2013 which has been instrumental in growing the business in our thermal core area of NE Alberta. “We are extremely excited to partner with the West Moberly First Nations and provide added value to our B.C. customers, we look forward to building and growing the business and our relationship with the West Moberly community.” stated J.D. Watt, V.P. Sales & Marketing with Treeline.

https://www.wmfnbusiness.com/corporate-alliance/