Tommy Lakes Montney opportunity

Bounty is soliciting offers for its 100% woking interest in two blocks of Montney and other rights (total land 1388 hectares (5.4 sections) in the Tommy Lakes area of NE B.C. The lands offset two successful horizontal test wells drilled by Calima Energy Ltd. (one flow tested 10.2 MMcf/d with a CGR of 36 bbl/mmcf) and are located north of Saguaro Resources Ltd’s high quality Montney development.

Vintage well offsetting Bounty land has key log showing outstanding Montney resource. Resource potential of 37 MMBOE (via 24 Middle and Upper Montney Wells) with development opportunity for upwards of 36 Hz wells on all 3 Montney benches (analogy to Saguaro demonstrated production to south).

You can find more out about this opportunity at www.bountydev.com .

Additional confidential information will be made available to interested parties who sign a confidentiality agreement.