60,000 square ft Rollout of Polyurea secondary containment liner completed within 4 Days.













Near Fort John, B.C., our team at Western Engineered Containment (WEC) rolled out a 60,000 square ft secondary containment liner for a crude oil storage terminal in only four days. With the installation of our PRECIDIUM™ ECS™ Secondary Containment System, we were able to complete the project in a safe and timely manner.

Installation

The facility required a robust secondary lining system for its crude oil terminal. The client was looking for a resilient, cost-effective, and elastic liner material for long-term containment integrity. Precidium ECS was selected as the lining material due to its ability to elastically conform to protrusions while maintaining integrity beyond that of traditional polyethylene lining systems.

To minimize installation and material waste, our team at WEC pre-sprayed a non-woven geotextile with PRECIDIUM™ ECS™ Polyurea – a high-performance polyurea containment lining system. The geotextile was robotically sprayed into 40 mil pre-sprayed panels, then fused and rolled onto cores for shipment from our WEC facility. Each one of these panel rolls weighed approximately 400 lbs and was handled with the aid of a skid steer to deploy into the field.

The installation process began at the bottom of the containment, proceeded up the berms, and was terminated in an anchor trench dug by the small backhoe at the top of the berm. The 30’x30′ panels were rolled out evenly in the desired containment area, fused using PRECIDIUM™ ECS™ Fusion, and spread over 60,000 square ft of area. These panels rolled out effortlessly for our 7-member crew working on the project.

The integrity of the fuses, where the panels joined, were successfully tested for any imperfections such as pinholes using holiday testing equipment. In addition to our testing, quality control protocols assured that the pre-sprayed panels were impermeable and of uniform thickness. Our team also added a non-woven geotextile as supplementary protection prior to backfilling the containment.

The crew installed more than 60,000 square ft of geotextile and ECS™ in only four days. The rollout of this project left the facility owner impressed and completely satisfied with the stability of the containment system. With innovative materials used and swift and seamless execution, the 7-member crew at WEC finished the project in record timing.

