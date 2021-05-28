Canada’s weekly rig count up 2 to 66













Canada averaged 66 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 48% are drilling for natural gas, 35% are drilling for oil, 2% for other (helium, hydrogen, geothermal, or potash), and 15% are moving. Drilling activity by province is 66% in Alberta, 18% in BC, 13% in Saskatchewan, and 3% elsewhere.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 37%, Ensign Drilling with 19%, Nabors Drilling with 12%, and Savanna Drilling with 9%.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.