Pieridae announces voting results report following its annual and special shareholder meeting













CALGARY, Alberta – Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (PEA.TO) today announced that, in accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the Company released its Voting Results Report that briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) of Pieridae held on May 27, 2021 in a virtual-only format. Each of the matters acted upon at the Meeting is described below and in greater detail in the 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated April 16, 2021, a copy of which is available on SEDAR.

Matters to be Acted Upon:

1. Number of Directors: By a resolution passed by ballot, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was approved at eight. Proxies were received in the matter as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent Number Percent 64,413,666 99.91 57,103 0.09

2. Election of Directors: By resolution passed by ballot, the following eight nominees were each elected as a director of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent Myron A. Tétreault 64,389,506 99.87 81,263 0.13 Andrew Judson 64,249,014 99.66 221,755 0.34 Alfred Sorensen 64,403,146 99.90 67,623 0.10 Mark Horrox 64,402,939 99.89 67,830 0.11 Charles Boulanger 64,389,544 99.87 81,225 0.13 Kjell Pedersen 64,384,558 99.87 86,211 0.13 Charle Gamba 40,784,009 63.26 23,686,760 36.74 Kiren Singh 64,404,679 99.90 66,090 0.10

3. Appointment of Auditors: By a resolution passed by ballot, Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as the auditors of the Company to hold office until close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. Proxies were received in the matter as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 66,374,992 99.98 15,309 0.02

4. Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan: By a resolution passed via ballot, the amended and restated stock option plan, as described in Schedule A attached to the Management Information Circular, was ratified, confirmed and approved. Proxies were received in the matter as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent Number Percent 42,554,777 66.01 21,915,992 33.99

Following the Meeting, the board of directors approved the reorganization of its committees, including the establishment of a new Governance and ESG Committee, and a new Compensation and Nomination Committee, as well as revamping its Audit Committee and Reserves & HSE Committee. This decision to move from three to four committees reflects the Company’s increased focus on ESG matters, which will also be reflected as Pieridae is set to release its inaugural ESG Report in the next few weeks.

About Pieridae:

Founded in 2011, Pieridae, a majority Canadian-owned corporation based in Calgary, is focused on the development of integrated energy value chain activities, including the exploration, extraction, and processing of natural gas, NGLS, and condensate, development, construction, and operation of LNG facilities. After completion of all the transactions disclosed in this news release, Pieridae has 157,641,871 common shares issued and outstanding, which trade on the TSX (“PEA.TO”).

