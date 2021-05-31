Here’s how pipeline operators are leveraging technology to manage the threat of wildfires













Each year in Canada, over 8000 Wildfires burn over 2.5 Million Hectares. Monitoring these fires and the dangers they pose can be a monumental task. That’s why Cenozon has developed their WildFire application.

Cenozon’s WildFire application uses GIS mapping to display your company assets overlaid with real-time locations of wildfires. By combining operational schematics with up-to-date information on wildfires, it has never been easier to visualize where your assets are, where the wildfires are, and exactly what kind of wildfire you are dealing with. Is it active? Under control? Out of control?

WildFire also has a built-in, automated alert system – you will always been notified if a fire is approaching. With the WildFire app you can see the area already burned, the amount of manpower fighting the fire, and even the amount of aircraft, bulldozers, skidders and pumps assigned to controlling that fire. All of this data is overlaid with a map of where your pipelines are, what they carry, and if they are active, discontinued, or abandoned.

WildFire will automatically notify operators when a fire approaches their pipelines, wells, and facilities. Operators are able to set their own alert system radius, enabling them to dispatch resources and/or evacuate the area before the situation worsens. Protecting you staff is paramount, and WildFire ensures they won’t be caught unprepared.

In Canada:

An average of 2.5 Million Hectares are burned by wildfires each year

An Average of 8000 Individual fires are reported each year

In the USA:

About 10.1 Million Acres were burned in 2020

There were 58,950 wildfires in 2020

The e-mail notifications you will receive contain multiple hyperlinks to all new wildfires within the area you have designated for your assets. WildFire is easy to set up and you don’t have to be an existing Cenozon customer to use the software.

Mother Nature is unpredictable. With wildfire season around the corner, now is the time to set up an effective notification system to protect your assets, the public and your team.