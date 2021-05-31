Petrus announces update on credit facility

CALGARY, Alberta – Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) announces it is working closely with its syndicate of lenders to extend the borrowing base determination date on its senior revolving credit facility agreement from May 31, 2021 to June 14, 2021. It is concurrently working closely with its second lien term loan provider to extend the maturity date of the Company’s term loan from July 31, 2021 to August 16, 2021. The purpose of these two short term extensions is to permit additional time for the Company to finalize further extensions to both the credit facility and term loan.
While discussions are ongoing, there is no certainty, nor can the Company provide any assurance that these two short-term extensions and the one-year extension to the credit facility or term loan will be completed. Petrus currently has approximately $77 MM drawn on the revolving credit facility of $80 MM and $38 MM outstanding on the term loan.