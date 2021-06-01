InPlay Oil Corp. announces annual meeting voting results for election of directors













CALGARY, Alberta – InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) announces the voting results for the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 1, 2021 (the “Meeting”). The following six nominees were elected as directors of InPlay to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favor of individual nominees as follows:

Director Percentage Approval Percentage Withheld Douglas J. Bartole 99.66% 0.34% Joan E. Dunne 98.23% 1.77% Craig Golinowski 97.85% 2.15% Dennis L. Nerland 99.62% 0.38% Stephen C. Nikiforuk 97.76% 2.24% Dale O. Shwed 97.76% 2.24%

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results which is available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

InPlay is pleased to welcome Ms. Joan Dunne to its board of directors. Ms. Dunne is an independent businesswoman with many years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Ms. Dunne holds FCPA, FCA and ICD.D designations and she is on the board of directors of various public, private and nonprofit organizations.

InPlay is based in Calgary, Alberta and the common shares of InPlay are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “IPO” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “IPOOF”. For further information about the Corporation, please visit our website at www.inplayoil.com.

