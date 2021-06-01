Inter Pipeline completes acquisition of Milk River pipeline system

The Milk River pipeline system provides an important link between Inter Pipeline’s Bow River pipeline system and the U.S./Canadian border west of Coutts, Alberta. The Milk River system is primarily comprised of two 16-kilometre pipelines with throughput volume of approximately 90,000 barrels per day, the majority of which is sourced from the Bow River system. This high degree of integration is expected to result in meaningful operational and commercial synergies with Inter Pipeline’s existing conventional oil transportation business.
About Inter Pipeline Ltd.
